Is Cicely Tyson Related To Mike Tyson? Find Out Interesting Details About Their Connection

Iconic actor and model, Cicely Tyson who gained fame for her strong portrayal of African-American women on the silver, died on Thursday, January 28 at age 96. The tragic news of her demise was announced by her family through manager Larry Thompson. “With heavy heart, the family of Miss Cicely Tyson announces her peaceful transition this afternoon. At this time, please allow the family their privacy”, said Thompson, as per AP. Although the reason for her demise wasn’t specified in the statement, ardent fans of the actor are mourning the loss. Amidst this, a tweet of Cicely Tyson being related to professional boxer Mike Tyson has re-surfaced online.

Is Cicely Tyson related to Mike Tyson?

Former comedian and YouTube personality Dave Rubin, back in the year 2013, tweeted, “Fact: Cicely Tyson is Mike Tyson’s mother and also the founder of Tyson chicken”. The re-surfaced tweet has caused confusion in the minds of many. Fans have become curious to know if there’s any connection that exists between the two. However, in reality, Cicely Tyson and Mike Tyson aren’t related at all. Even at the time, when the tweet was posted on the micro-blogging application, fans slammed Dave for spreading ‘fake news’. Take a look at it here:

Fact: Cicely Tyson is Mike Tyson's mother and also the founder of Tyson chicken. #tonyawards — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) June 10, 2013

These are not true facts at all!!! 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Hope (Clara's Hope) (@44hmoore) January 29, 2021

Cicely Tyson isn’t even related to Mike Tyson and Tyson Chicken was founded by John W. Tyson and he is a white dude from Arkansas — Kris Maxwell (@KrisMax64194521) January 29, 2021

I know thats fake news — Dot Anderson (@AndersonDot) January 29, 2021

Why lie? — Carmen (@Carmen53167265) January 29, 2021

False — Neem1 (@Neem114670753) January 29, 2021

In a career that spans more than seven decades, Cicely has been the recipient of several honourable accolades including an honorary Academy Award. The actor began her career by essaying minor roles across TV and films. However, she became a household name and gained critical acclamation for portraying the role of Rebecca Morgan in Sounder. Her titular role in The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman yet remains one of her spectacular performances of all the time.

The news of her death just came two days after her memoir Just As I Am was out. In the new memoir, released on Tuesday, January 26, the iconic star detailed some of the notable moments of both her professional as well as personal life. The memoir includes details about her relationship with jazz legend Miles Davis and her unconventional roles in projects like Sounder, Roots and more.

