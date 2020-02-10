Laura Dern's Updated Net Worth After Winning Oscars 2020 Is THIS Much

Laura Dern is best known for her work in films like Jurassic Park and Little Women. She has been on a streak of winning awards and accolades for her performance in Marriage Story. From Golden Globes to SAG Awards, the actor has won at almost every prestigious award function held in Hollywood. In the recently conducted Oscars 2020, Laura Dern has won her first Oscar for her stellar performance in Marriage Story.

Also Read | Oscars 2020: Laura Dern Bags Her First Oscars, Dedicates It To Her 'legendary' Parents

Laura Dern's net worth

Laura Dern is an American actress, film director and producer. According to various media reports, her net worth is a whopping $20 Million. According to a media report, her role in around 50 movies has garnered $4,139,855,810 as worldwide aggregate at the box office.

Also Read | Oscars 2020:Brad Pitt Wins Best Supporting Actor For OUATIH, Laura Dern For Marriage Story

Laura Dern's career

She is the daughter of actors Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern. She began appearing in her parent's films in the early '70s. During the mid-1980s she began to make a name for herself with films like Smooth Talk and Blue Velvet. It was during the 1990s that she found her rhythm with multiple award-winning films like Rambling Rose, Jurassic Park, Citizen Ruth, Afterburn, Ellen and The Baby Dance. Throughout the 2000s she has been appearing in films and television projects.

Also Read | Laura Dern's Movie And TV Roles That Became Talk Of The Town

Also Read | Laura Dern Narrates “Little Women” Audiobook

Laura Dern at Oscars 2020

Laura Dern has bagged the Oscar for the Best Supporting Actress at the 92nd Academy Awards. She won her first Oscar for the film Marriage Story. She portrayed the role of a predatory divorce lawyer in the movie. Before winning this Oscar, she was nominated twice. She was nominated for best actress in 1992 for Rambling Rose and best-supporting actress in 2015 for Wild.

Like father like daughter - #LauraDern is now an Oscar winner!



She was very good in #MarriageStory but #BigLittleLies was a big part of this too - #HBO is very good for boosting #Oscars campaigns! pic.twitter.com/M2oy10t91v — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) February 10, 2020

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.