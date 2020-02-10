Oscars 2020: Laura Dern Bags Her First Oscars, Dedicates It To Her 'legendary' Parents

Laura Dern, who is best known for her work in films like Jurassic Park and Little Women, has been sweeping away awards and accolades for her performance in Marriage Story. From Golden Globes to SAG Awards, the actor has been a winner at almost every prestigious award function held in Hollywood. Recently, Laura Dern bagged her very first Oscars for her unparalleled performance in Marriage Story. Here are all the details.

Laura Dern dedicates her Oscars to her ‘Legends’

The recently held Oscars 2020 ceremony witnessed the who's who of the entertainment and glamour industry gliding down the red carpet, sporting their best attires. From Joaquin Phoenix to Brad Pitt, many celebrities took home their first Oscars this year. Laura Dern, who was last nominated for an award in 1992 for her performance in Rambling Rose, bagged her very first Oscar Award this year.

Dedicating her award to her parents in her acceptance speech, Laura Dern revealed that her parents are her heroes. The actor added that she takes pride in sharing the award with the 'acting legends', Druce Dern and Dianne Ladd. Thanking her Marriage Story director, Noah Baumbach, Laura revealed that Noah's film detailing has resulted in the success of Marriage Story.

Laura Dern comes from a pedigreed Hollywood family, as her father, Bruce Dern is a two-time Oscar nominee. Dern's mother, Dianne Ladd played her mother in Rambling Rose, and earned her own Oscar nomination, for Supporting Actress. Laura began acting as a child, moving from small roles to substantive work in the mid-1980s with Mask, Smooth Talk and Blue Velvet. However, Jurassic Park made her a household name.

Fans react to Laura's big win

Like father like daughter - #LauraDern is now an Oscar winner!



She was very good in #MarriageStory but #BigLittleLies was a big part of this too - #HBO is very good for boosting #Oscars campaigns! pic.twitter.com/M2oy10t91v — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) February 10, 2020

Greta Gerwig crying for #LauraDern for her partner’s film #MarriageStory just made my evening. pic.twitter.com/xsJYGhyvHa — Jacob Pollack (@JacobPollack6) February 10, 2020

(Promo Image: Screengrabs from YouTube)

