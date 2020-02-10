Oscars 2020:Brad Pitt Wins Best Supporting Actor For OUATIH, Laura Dern For Marriage Story

Brad Pitt has won the Oscar for his performance as Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood which had been an ode to the golden era of Hollywood. In the 1960s-set Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, directed by Quentin Tarantino, Brad Pitt played the easygoing stunt double for fading star Rick Dalton, played by Leonardo DiCaprio.

Brad Pitt has already won a string of prizes for the role, including best supporting actor at the Baftas, Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild this year. This is his first Oscar for acting, having previously been nominated for best supporting actor for 12 Monkeys and best actor for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Moneyball.

Laura Dern who played Scarlett Johannson's character's predatory marriage counsellor and divorce lawyer in Marriage Story won the Oscar at the 92nd Academy Awards for her performance in the film. The actor had tough competition from Kathy Bates in Richard Jewell, and Little Women’s Florence Pugh. However, she emerged as the winner among the nominees in that category.

Marriage Story, written and directed by Noah Baumbach, stars Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson as a couple in the throes of separation. Dern played the role of Nora Fanshaw, the hilariously manipulative lawyer Johansson’s character hires to represent her.

Oscars 2020 ceremony

The Oscars 2020 ceremony was held at the Dolby Theater at Hollywood in LA on Sunday. In India, viewers will be able to stream the full coverage on Star India's streaming platform, Hotstar. TV channels Star Movies and Star Movies Select HD will also air a primetime repeat at 8:30 p.m on Monday, February 10.

