Lea Michele Pays Tribute To Her Ex Cory Monteith On His Seventh Death Anniversary

Glee actor Lea Michele took to her Instagram account and shared a black-and-white picture of her late boyfriend Cory Monteith. Today marks the seven-year death anniversary of Cory, who played Lea Michele’s love interest on the popular show. Cory Monteith reportedly passed away in 2013 due to accidental drug overdose.

Lea Michele pays tribute to ex Cory Monteith

(Image Credits: Lea Michele Instagram)

ALSO READ: Lea Michele’s Broadway Co-star Craig Ramsay Calls 'The Glee' Star A 'horrible Human Being'

Lea Michele and Cory Monteith were dating when the actor passed away. He was 31 years old. In the picture shared by Lea Michele, Cory Monteith is seen standing on a bridge in New York while holding a bouquet of flowers. In the picture, Monteith wore a suit and looked away from the camera.

It has been reported that Lea Michelle and Cory Monteith started working together on the show, Glee. The pair had earlier stated that the relationship was quite platonic, however, after a few years, the couple fell in love. Lea Michele, in an interview in 2013, had told a reputed magazine that nobody knew her as well as Cory Monteith did.

ALSO READ: Lea Michele Is Pregnant With Her First Child With Husband Zandy Reich?

In 2012, Leah Michelle and Cory Monteith appeared at an award function together and made their first official red carpet debut. The very next year, the pair took a romantic trip to Hawaii as well. However, in July 2013 when the news of Monteith's death was revealed, it had been reported that Lea Michele was finding it extremely difficult to cope up with the loss and that she was devastated.

(Image Credits: Lea Michele Instagram)

(Image Credits: Lea Michele Instagram)

ALSO READ: 'Naya Rivera Found Dead At Lake Piru, Last Act Was To Save Son Before Drowning': Police

Lea Michele deleted her Twitter account a few days ago after allegedly receiving backlash for not talking about Naya Rivera's disappearance. Lea shared a picture of her Glee co-actor Naya Rivera whose body was found earlier today. Naya Rivera had disappeared about five days ago and after an extensive search, her body was recovered from Lake Piru on Tuesday.

A few hours back, the Ventura Sherrif announced that they have recovered a body from the lake in which Naya Rivera went missing. The officials held a press conference in which they revealed that they are sure confirmed that the body found is that of Naya Rivera.

7 years ago today, we lost Corey Monteith. Today, Naya Rivera’s body was found. Such a loss for the Glee family. Beautiful souls. As a Gleek, this hurts double. May their souls rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/3JVgl051A4 — PandemicaðŸ¦ (@brvnnovrei) July 13, 2020

rest in peace to the beautiful naya rivera and we remember corey monteith as today is exactly seven years since his passing. may the both of you rest in eternal paradise. ðŸ’” pic.twitter.com/wpncQXrM37 — ð‘ ð‘Žð‘šð‘Ÿð‘Ž. (@samrareis) July 13, 2020

What makes Naya’s story even more heartbreaking is that today 7 years ago Corey Monteith (her Glee cast member) passed away.

Today they found Naya’s body.



Rest In Peace Corey & Naya. pic.twitter.com/CJeWZGDUgx — MARI (@marilopez___) July 13, 2020

ALSO READ: Lea Michele Shares A Lengthy Instagram Post Apologising For Her Behaviour

7 years ago today we lost Corey #CoreyMonteith and today we lost another beautiful soul. Glee was and still is a huge part of who I am today,. I am thinking of Naya’s friends and family at this time, fly high angel your light and wisdom will live on I will miss you always â¤ï¸ðŸ¥ºðŸ˜‡ pic.twitter.com/kYiYxphRiJ — ShannonðŸ³ï¸‍ðŸŒˆ (@shannon_jayne16) July 13, 2020

Today has been heartbreaking. Not only have we lost our very much loved Naya Rivera, today is also the day Corey Monteith died in 2013.

I may not have known them personally but it deeply sadens me to know they are gone.ðŸ’”

Sending my love to both familiesâ¤ pic.twitter.com/pMMDFNvFyF — ðŸ’¤ðŸ’™ð“‘ð“µð“¾ð“®ð“«ð“®ð“»ð“»ð”‚ðŸ’™ðŸ’¤ (@Boy22Honey) July 14, 2020

So sad that its been confirmed Naya has passed away and 7 years today since Corys Passing. Now there both shining stars and angels in Heaven,Sleep tight and Godbless #RIPNayaRivera #NayaRivera #CoryMonteith pic.twitter.com/513bpRLEOq — IrishStevieG (@irishstevieg) July 13, 2020

Fans of the show were quick to notice that both Cory Monteith and Naya Rivera had passed away on the same day. Many took to their social media and shared pictures and videos of Naya Rivera and Cory Monteith together saying that they will miss them both. They also wrote that the day just became a lot worse due to the news of Naya's demise.

ALSO READ: Naya Rivera's 'Glee' Costars Gather At Lake Piru, Hold Hands To Pay Tribute To Late Actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.