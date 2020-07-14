Last Updated:

Lea Michele Pays Tribute To Her Ex Cory Monteith On His Seventh Death Anniversary

Lea Michele shares a monochrome picture of her late boyfriend Cory Monteith on his seventh death anniversary. Check out the adorable picture. Read on.

Lea Michele

Glee actor Lea Michele took to her Instagram account and shared a black-and-white picture of her late boyfriend Cory Monteith. Today marks the seven-year death anniversary of Cory, who played Lea Michele’s love interest on the popular show. Cory Monteith reportedly passed away in 2013 due to accidental drug overdose.

Lea Michele pays tribute to ex Cory Monteith

Corey Monteith's death anniversary

Lea Michele and Cory Monteith were dating when the actor passed away. He was 31 years old. In the picture shared by Lea Michele, Cory Monteith is seen standing on a bridge in New York while holding a bouquet of flowers. In the picture, Monteith wore a suit and looked away from the camera.

It has been reported that Lea Michelle and Cory Monteith started working together on the show, Glee. The pair had earlier stated that the relationship was quite platonic, however, after a few years, the couple fell in love. Lea Michele, in an interview in 2013, had told a reputed magazine that nobody knew her as well as Cory Monteith did.

In 2012, Leah Michelle and Cory Monteith appeared at an award function together and made their first official red carpet debut. The very next year, the pair took a romantic trip to Hawaii as well. However, in July 2013 when the news of Monteith's death was revealed, it had been reported that Lea Michele was finding it extremely difficult to cope up with the loss and that she was devastated.

Corey Monteith's death anniversary

Corey Monteith

Lea Michele deleted her Twitter account a few days ago after allegedly receiving backlash for not talking about Naya Rivera's disappearance. Lea shared a picture of her Glee co-actor Naya Rivera whose body was found earlier today. Naya Rivera had disappeared about five days ago and after an extensive search, her body was recovered from Lake Piru on Tuesday.

A few hours back, the Ventura Sherrif announced that they have recovered a body from the lake in which Naya Rivera went missing. The officials held a press conference in which they revealed that they are sure confirmed that the body found is that of Naya Rivera.

Fans of the show were quick to notice that both Cory Monteith and Naya Rivera had passed away on the same day. Many took to their social media and shared pictures and videos of Naya Rivera and Cory Monteith together saying that they will miss them both. They also wrote that the day just became a lot worse due to the news of Naya's demise.

