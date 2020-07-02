Lea Michele’s Broadway Co-star Craig Ramsay Calls 'The Glee' Star A 'horrible Human Being'

Many a time actor Lea Michele was publically called out by some of the Hollywood celebrities as well as some of the members of the show Glee for allegedly being mean to them on the sets of the show. Most recently, Lea Michele’s co-star from the Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof Craig Ramsay has spoken about his experience working with her. In the podcast titled Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef, he said that the Glee star is ''entitled'' and a ''horrible human being''. He further went on to talk in detail about Lea’s behaviour. Read on:

Lea Michele's controversy

In the podcast, Craig Ramsay said that he was hoping he won’t have to talk about Lea Michele in the interview. However, he stated that Lea is not only despicable but also a horrible person. He stated that he believes Lea Michele has lost touch with reality. He went on to say that Lea, according to him, is ''the most entitled person'' he has seen in his career so far.

Craig Ramsay told the interviewer on the podcast that he was there when Lea Michele got the call saying she was getting to be a part of Glee. He added that at that moment he saw entitlement come over her. She was possessed with it after the call. He then added that they both moved to Los Angeles from New York around the same time and that he cared for her a lot. But she was ''too entitled''.

Craig Ramsey, however, said he believes that Lea Michele is extremely talented. He complimented her talent saying that she is more talented than the work that she has done in the past decade. But, he maintains that if no one wants to work with a for the person you are, talent doesn’t matter.

Previously, Lea Michele publically apologised for her behaviour towards her fellow cast members. Lea Michele in a three-page long apology spoke about how she has never discriminated against people of colour. However, she added that she is reflecting on how her actions have caused pain to her fellow cast members. Lea Michele recently revealed that she is expecting her first child with husband Zach Reich.

In the apology, she also mentioned that she needs to keep working on herself so that she can be a better role model for her child. She wrote, "I am a couple of months from becoming a mother and I know I need to keep working to better myself and take responsibility for my actions, so that I can be a real role model for my child and so I can pass along my lessons and mistakes, so that they can learn from me." [sic]

