Lea Michele’s Sponsors Drop Her After Accusations Of Her Anti-black Sentiments Surfaced

Lea Michele was being sponsored by a meal-kit company by the name Hello Fresh until now. However, recent reports suggest that the company has revoked the contract and dropped Lea off the sponsorship after her former Glee co-actor Samantha Ware made a statement. Ware had written that Lea made her shooting days a ‘living hell’ that made her question a future in the industry.

Lea’s sponsors drop her after her alleged past actions against co-stars surfaced

Hello Fresh made an official statement following the allegations on Lea. The statement made it clear that the brand does not support any racist actions or discriminations by their ambassadors or from anyone of that matter. The company was disappointed with Lea after the allegations were discovered online. The company tweeted that they have discontinued any business deals and partnership with Lea owing to the incidents, which will be effective immediately.

Glee co-star Samantha accused Lea Michele of making her life ‘living hell’

Lea Michele recently took to Twitter to express her solidarity with George Floyd, who was a victim of police brutality. The actress too was expressing herself on the matter, however, she was caught in a row with her former co-star of Glee. The actress was called out by Samantha Marie Ware for some of her past actions and behaviour towards the latter.

She took an elaborate post to express how Lea’s past behaviour does not stand with her current statement on the Black Lives Matter movement as she has disregard people of the African-American origin before.

The tweet of Samantha was then backed up by many actors from the show, who are all of the African-American origins. All raising alarm over Lea’s recent tweet and past behaviour, her BLM statement was not well received by actors like Alex Newell and Amber Riley. Even though the latter didn’t tweet anything directly but her reaction was definitely in support of Samantha.

Samantha’s tweet

Twitter is blowing up with accusation against Lea Michele. Many of her former co-stars of African-American origin have expressed that Lea’s statement on the Black Lives Matter is ‘hypocrisy’ as she had acted otherwise in the past. However, no statements have been made from Lea’s side yet. Lea has not confirmed or renounced the allegations made against her.

