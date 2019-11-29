Scarlett Johansson Movies That Fans Have Loved Through Her Career

Scarlett Johansson is one of the very few actors in Hollywood who have never typecasted themselves to certain categories of roles since the start of their career. She has all types of movies in her kitty from superhero, science fiction to million-dollar franchises. Scarlett Johansson is today seen as one of the top actors and has reportedly been one of the highest-paid female actors in the world. The Black Widow is also a recipient of several awards including a BAFTA and Tony Award.

Here is a list of the best films of Scarlett Johansson

1. Iron Man 2 (2010)

Every Scarlett Johansson movie list is incomplete without mentioning a Marvel movie. She first played the role of Black Widow for Iron Man 2. Her badass portrayal of the superhero paved a way for her character in the hearts of fans. Marvel announced in July 2019 that Scarlett Johansson aka Black Widow will be getting her stand-alone movie soon.

2. Lost In Translation (2003)

Scarlett Johansson practically made every girl run to the nearest wig store when she sported that chic pink short hairstyle in the film. The hairstyle and her dressing perfectly complemented the lost character that she portrayed in Lost In Translation. Johansson even bagged the BAFTA Award for her portrayal of Charlotte in the romantic drama.

3. He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)

He’s Just Not That Into You was inspired by one of the most famous dialogues from the chick flick, Sex And The City. Scarlett Johansson spoke from the screen to all those girls who have failed relationships over and over again. This one of the major reasons that the film turned out to be a huge success.

4. Her (2013)

Her traced the story of a man who develops an unnatural relationship with a virtual assistant. Even though one may not be able to catch a view of Scarlett Johansson in the film as she is the voice of Samantha, the virtual assistant. She absolutely rocked her role even though it was not a full-fledged one.

5. Ghost World (2001)

Ghost World was one of the movies that put Scarlett Johansson on the map. The cult classic was even nominated for the Oscar Award for Best Adapted Screenplay. The film struck the right chords with teenagers from around the world and even with the limited theatrical release, the film turned out to be a huge success.

