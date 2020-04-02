Leighton Meester & Brody Expecting 2nd Child, 'Gossip Girl' Alum Rocks Baby Bump On Stroll

Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester is reportedly expecting her second child with The O.C. star Adam Brody. For those of you who are not aware of this, the couple already has a four-year-old daughter. The couple is yet to reveal details about Meester’s second pregnancy. The couple was recently spotted out on a stroll with their daughter sitting in a stroller.

The Coronavirus lockdown has led to many countries coming to a standstill. But during this lockdown, one happy couple stepped out and created major headlines. Recently, the Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester stepped out with her husband Adam Brody for a quiet stroll.

During their stroll, paparazzi and fans caught a glimpse of Leighton’s huge baby bump. This confirmed the news that Leighton Meester and Adam Brody are expecting their second child together. The O.C. star and the Gossip Girl alum already have a 4-year-old daughter named Arlo Day Brody. She was born back in 2015.

During their stroll, Leighton Meester had donned black overalls and a grey T-shirt. Whereas, Adam Brody was wearing pink trousers, a blue jacket, a white T-shirt and a red baseball cap. The couple was also accompanied by their daughter Arlo who was sitting in a stroller. Take a look at their pictures here.

Back in 2019, Leighton Meester spoke about motherhood in an interview with a magazine. She said that people started telling her that once she has a kid she is going to really love him/her and now as a mother, she realised that she loves nobody else like she loves her daughter. She even joked about killing someone for her if the time comes.

