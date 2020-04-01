Ryan Reynolds Has A Hilarious 'fanboying' Response To Watching Blake's 'Gossip Girl'

Ryan Reynolds is known for his quirky sense of humour. From trolling Joaquin Pheonix for Joker to sharing blurred selfies of his wife Blake Lively on her birthday, he is known for his jubilant personality. His bored statuses are worth looking at. His recent reaction to a fan questioning him if he has ever watched Gossip Girl was too much of ‘fanboying’ in one statement.

Also Read | Jennifer Aniston Praises Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds For Helping Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Ryan Reynolds reaction to watching wife Blake Lively’s Gossip Girl

Ryan Reynolds replied to the enthusiastic fan who was curious about him watching popular American drama, Gossip Girl, which created a cult following for itself. The drama even catapulted Blake Lively’s early career, she was still Serena Woodsen following the drama’s culmination in 2012. Many fans recognise her as the uptown girl from Gossip Girl.

Coming back to the curiosity of the fan it was answered well by Ryan Reynolds. His reaction exploded the comments section, Many fans were thrilled to hear the news. His answer, "I didn’t watch it. I drank it through my eyes" tickled the funny bones of many fans.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Donate USD 400,000 To Four Hardest-hit Hospitals In New York

Fan's question to Ryan Reynolds

i need to know if @VancityReynolds has watched Gossip Girl. i NEED to know. — samantha. 🤍👽 (@SamSchiessl) March 31, 2020

I didn’t watch it. I drank it through my eyes. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 31, 2020

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds' Dating Life From Scarlett Johansson To Blake Lively; Read

Some fan reactions that are worth the read

This is the weirdest response I could have imagined but thank you for answering this questions for us all. — Courtney (@grlplzz) March 31, 2020

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Donate $1 Million For Coronavirus Fight; Troll Hugh Jackman

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.