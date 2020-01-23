Gossip Girl: 5 Reasons Why You Should Totally Watch This Show

Gossip Girl is a teenage drama series starring Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, Leighton Meester, Chace Crawford, and Ed Westwick. The series revolves around the lives of few teenagers who live in the Upper Eastside of New York and an outsider from Brooklyn who tries to fit in with the elites.

Kristen Bell is the voice behind the famous narrator on the show. The show had six seasons in total and went on from 2007 to 2012. The makers have renewed the show for a new season and rumour has it that Kristen Bell has returned to lend her voice for the narrator of this season as well. Here are a few reasons why you should consider watching the upcoming season of the show.

Reasons to binge Gossip Girl

1. Drama

The series is full of dramatic turns. And if the previous seasons are anything to live by, the new season will definitely have its own share of crazy drama. The show will not let you have a single moment where you sit down and believe that the show is boring. While you will find yourself barely coping with the first twist, the series will throw another one.

2. The Love triangles

With teenagers in the show, love triangles are bound to follow. The series will always have you wondering if the couples will stay together till the end or will have found someone new by the next season. While some couples have a bad fallout, some of them keep having an on-and-off relationship.

3. The Men

Believe it or not, the series did give their fans some major crushes. The series stars Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, and Ed Westwick had girls drooling over them in no time. No matter what crazy drama the series has, the male leads will always have the crowd’s attention.

4. The Women

Just like its male leads, the show has also given some crush goals in the female category too. The leads Blake Lively and Leighton Meester are sure to give the fans major Women Crush Wednesday goals. Overall, the series offers a great range of talented cast members that know how to keep their fans’ attention.

5. Gossip Girl

Following the drama and the love triangles, the show also poses a major mystery. From the very first episode, the series will have you wondering who Gossip Girl is. Don’t let the voice behind Gossip Girl fool you, the ending is definitely worth remembering.

