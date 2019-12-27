The Debate
'You' Season 2 Drops; Penn Badgley Fans Can't Stop With Gossip Girl Memes

Hollywood News

'You' season two will drop tonight on Netflix. Fans of Penn Badgley's Goldberg is being compared to his Dan from 'Gossip Girl.' Read to know more details.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
you season 2

Penn Badgley, who is known for his role of Dan Humphrey in Gossip Girl, which was one of the most-viewed American shows, is making the headlines as the second season of You released on Netflix. He was at the height of his career from 2007 to 2012, as he was one of the main characters of the show Gossip Girls. Now, the actor has returned to the small screen with a new character, which is equally popular as Dan. Fans of the actor are comparing the two characters, Dan and Joe Goldberg, and have come up with some hilarious memes. Read on to know more about the fan comparisons.

Gossip Girl Meets You

Badgley will reprise his role in the second season of You. He will again be seen as the psychotic serial killer Goldberg. Season two of You is highly trending on the internet among the fans of the series. The character of Goldberg is compared to the creepy character of Dan from Gossip Girl. On the occasion, fans have come up with some hilarious comparisons and memes. Here are the fan reactions:

Published:
