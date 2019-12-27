'You' Season 2 Drops; Penn Badgley Fans Can't Stop With Gossip Girl Memes

Penn Badgley, who is known for his role of Dan Humphrey in Gossip Girl, which was one of the most-viewed American shows, is making the headlines as the second season of You released on Netflix. He was at the height of his career from 2007 to 2012, as he was one of the main characters of the show Gossip Girls. Now, the actor has returned to the small screen with a new character, which is equally popular as Dan. Fans of the actor are comparing the two characters, Dan and Joe Goldberg, and have come up with some hilarious memes. Read on to know more about the fan comparisons.

Gossip Girl Meets You

Badgley will reprise his role in the second season of You. He will again be seen as the psychotic serial killer Goldberg. Season two of You is highly trending on the internet among the fans of the series. The character of Goldberg is compared to the creepy character of Dan from Gossip Girl. On the occasion, fans have come up with some hilarious comparisons and memes. Here are the fan reactions:

“penn badgley in

YOU is called joe!” “dan humphrey” pic.twitter.com/Rf8hb7Sdgp — anja (@internetanja) December 26, 2019

Joe who? This is Dan Humphrey, thank you very much. https://t.co/PZeypzF0fq — rena:-) (@serenachica) December 26, 2019

After Dan Humphrey revealed he was Gossip Girl, he left the upper east side and moved to a different part of New York to become Joe Goldberg.

After everything with Candice & Beck, he moves to LA to become Will 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/YVfhtMmDiN — Diane (@Dianeerrs) December 26, 2019

As if it wasn’t bad enough that Joe gives off major Dan Humphrey vibes...now he’s asking where Rufus is. pic.twitter.com/UyBmgVZppd — Talisa Ryan (@Talisa_Ryan) December 26, 2019

dan humphrey has always been THAT creep lmao https://t.co/1EN76PSk8w — Sharmaine Gómez de Liaño (@MeynMapacpac) December 26, 2019

