Unseen Pic Of The Day: Leonardo Dicaprio & Kate Winslet's Picture Is Truly Unmissable

The James Cameron directorial, Titanic, has always had a special place in many people's hearts. The romance-based film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet revolves around the story of a young woman who, on-board the ill-fated R.M.S. Titanic, falls in love with a sweet but poor young man. Even though Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio are recognized in many of their films for their outstanding performances, they are by far best known as Rose and Jack from Titanic. And recently an unseen picture of the duo from the sets of the film has surfaced the internet.

Shared by one of the fan pages, the duo can be seen relaxing on sets wearing warm clothes due to the low temperature. In the picture, Rose can be seen sitting on a chair with her eyes shut. She is seen sporting a black gown along with a life jacket which is making her look uncomfortable. The actor opted for a middle parting hairdo, well-done brows, blush pink highlighter and bold lips. Leonardo DiCaprio, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a brown thick thermal outfit. The actor can be seen looking right into the camera giving a poker face look. One can also notice the sets of the ship in the background.

Seeing this post, fans of the film and the actors went all out to express their happiness after seeing the pictures. The post shared by the fan page went on to receive heaps of praise and likes from fans. Some of the users revealed how much they loved the film. While some commented about the picture and the actors. One of the users wrote, “best film”. While the other one wrote, “aww. Love this!” Check out a few more comments below.

About the film

Titanic was one of the highest-grossing movies to be released in the year 1997. The film swept the Oscars with a remarkable 11 Oscars awards that year. The film, Titanic became one of the most famous movies, and audiences were so appreciative of the cast who made the film-watching experience amazing. While Titanic was a breakthrough role for Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, a number of other actors also gave unforgettable performances through their incredible abilities. Apart from Leonardo and Kate, the movie also starred Kathy Bates, Billy Zane, Gloria Stuart, Frances Fisher, and Bill Paxton in pivotal roles.

