Titanic Cast Featured Some Popular Names Who Gave Terrific Performances

Titanic was one of the highest-grossing films to come out in 1997. The film did a sweep at the Oscars with a staggering 11 Oscars that year. Titanic became one of the most popular films and thus fans were appreciative of the cast who made the film-watching experience amazing. Despite Titanic being a breakthrough role for Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, several other actors too gave memorable performances through their amazing skill. Hence here is the cast and the character overview from the 1997 film Titanic.

Titanic Cast and Characters list

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio plays the role of Jack Dawson, a third-class passenger on the Titanic. He wins the ticket to sail with Titanic through a poker game just hours before the ship departs. Once on the ship, Jack encounters Rose DeWitt Bukater who is a first-class passenger. According to Hollywood Reporter, many actors had auditioned to play the role of Jack Dawson; however, it eventually went to Leonardo DiCaprio who was just 20 years old at the time.

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet plays the role of Rose DeWitt Bukater, the first-class passenger whom Jack falls in love with. Kate Winslet managed to get the role of Rose against Gwyneth Paltrow and Claire Danes. Her character Rose feels trapped in her world. She feels the need to break free from her strict mother and a controlling fiancé. Things change when she meets Jack Dawson and begins to feel her freedom and is finally ready to break free from all the chains that were holding her.

Billy Zane

Billy Zane plays the role of Cal Hockley and was the antagonist. Billy was loved for his role as the controlling and wealthy fiancé. The actor was quite convincing in his role and even earned himself a nomination for the best villain at the MTV movie awards. Zane went on to get nominated for many such awards after his spectacular performance in the film.

Bill Paxton

Bill Paxton plays the role of Brock Lovett, a treasure hunter who is desperately seeking the heart of the ocean, which is a diamond necklace. He believes that the necklace has been buried under the sea with the debris of Titanic. The role of Paxton as Brock was loved by many as he managed to maintain the loop between the audience and the film by playing the audience to Rose’s narration.

Frances Fisher

Frances Fisher plays the role of Ruth DeWitt Bukater, the mother of Rose. Frances is quite a seasoned actor and was actively involved in many plays before landing a role in Titanic. Despite a few appearances, Frances puts up a marvellous performance as the strict and controlling mother of Rose. She manages to get the right emotions out of the audience with her amazing portrayal of the character.

