Unseen Pic Of The Day: Kate Winslet's Before And After VFX Pic From Titanic Will Stun You

Titanic, the James Cameron directorial has always had a special place in the hearts of many. The romance-based film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet revolves around the story of a young woman who falls in love with a nice but poor young man on-board of the ill-fated R.M.S. Titanic. Even though Kate Winslet is recognized in many of her films for her outstanding performances, she is by far best known as Rose from Titanic. Kate Winslet won the hearts of fans and audiences as Rose Dewitt Bukater in film, Titanic that released in 1997. And recently an unseen before and after VFX pic of her from the sets has surfaced the internet.

In the before picture, Kate Winslet can be seen holding the railing in one hand and with the other hand, she is holding Jack aka Leonardo DiCaprio’s hand. And behind her is the green scale background. In the after picture, Kate Winslet can be seen in the same position but the background shows the sea along with several other people trying to save their lives. Check out the post below.

(Image courtesy: MoviesVFx Twitter)

For the unknown, the above picture where one can see Kate Winslet holding on to the railing is from one of the last scenes in the film. It was that time when the ship began to sink Jack and Rose went up to the higher side of the sinking ship. And while they were crossing the railing, Kate loses her balance and was almost about to fall. And this is when she holds the railing and Jack’s hand as he saves her.

Fans react

Seeing this post, fans could not believe that the film was shot on a green scale background. Some of them thought that film was actually shot on a ship that was sinking. One of the users wrote, “All these years, I thought it was real.” Check out a few more comments below.

More about Titanic

The film Titanic was among the highest-grossing films of that year. It was also lauded for the acting skills and storyline. Apart from Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, the film also starred Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Frances Fisher, Gloria Stuart, and Bill Paxton in pivotal roles.

