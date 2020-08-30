Leonardo DiCaprio’s 'Revolutionary Road' Has A Special Connection With 'Titanic'; Read

After winning the hearts of many fans in the iconic romantic movie Titanic, lead actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet came together for another film titled Revolutionary Road, more than a decade later. The film was an adaptation of Richard Yate’s novel of the same name. The movie was nominated for numerous awards. However, many are unaware of the fact that the movie also has some connections with Titanic too. Read on:

ALSO READ: Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted With Camila Morrone At A Beach In Malibu; See Pics

Revolutionary Road has these many connections with Titanic

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio played the roles of lovers again in Revolutionary Road. The plot of film movie revolved around the life of Frank (played by DiCaprio) and April Wheeler (essayed by Kate Winslet) during the 1950s. They meet at a party, fall in love, get married, and buy their dream house in the suburbs of Connecticut from a realtor or friend named Helen, who is portrayed by none other than Kathy Bates (who played Molly Brown in the film Titanic).

Their life goes sane and happy until both of them fall into a cycle of routine. Soon, April gets pregnant and becomes a stay-at-home mom, and begins to her resent life. But, her dream was to travel, live in Paris, and pursue acting. However, it never ends up happening. Hence, she starts blaming her husband for leading a conventional life. Hence, this is the part that draws the most similarity to the film, Titanic.

ALSO READ: This Is How Leonardo DiCaprio Prepared For His Role In 'The Basketball Diaries'

April and Rose share several similarities. In the movie Titanic, Rose is not happy with her life as she's been living by the social norms set by her mother. In the film, she has an arranged marriage fixed with someone she is not in love with. Rose seemingly has everything from wealth to status, but she contemplates suicide at the thought of having to marry someone she doesn’t love.

In this case, both Rose (in Titanic) and April (Revolutionary Road) are characters who are well off and ‘perfect’ on the outside. But on the inside, they feel trapped in their own lives. Both characters spend the entire movie trying to break out of their common fate, but tragedy eventually strikes them.

At the end of Titanic, Leonardo DiCaprio’s character dies while Kate Winslet lives. However, at the end of Revolutionary Road, the opposite happens -- Winslet dies, and DiCaprio lives. Besides this little piece of connection, the two films are entirely different. Titanic is more of a coming-of-age love story, while Revolutionary Road is about a marriage gone wrong.

ALSO READ: Leonardo DiCaprio Supports Moratorium Of Extraction In The Amazon; Check Out His Tweet

ALSO READ: Leonardo DiCaprio Enjoyed Commercial Success Before 'Titanic'; Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.