When Leonardo DiCaprio Spoke About Importance Of Luck For Career In Films

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the highest-paid actors across the world and has been delivering some outstanding performances in movies over the years. Some of the most memorable films of Leonardo DiCaprio include J. Edgar, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Great Gatsby, The Revenant, What's Eating Gilbert Grape, The Aviator, Blood Diamond, Inception, The Departed, Django Unchanged, Revolutionary Road, Catch Me If You Can, Titanic, and many more. He often impresses his fans with his charming personality and acting chops.

Leonardo DiCaprio's performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is highly lauded. The movie bagged him several awards and accolades. In an interview, the actor revealed the secret to his longevity and shared how important luck in the film industry. Read on to know details about his secret to longevity:

When Leonardo DiCaprio revealed how important luck is in film industry

Bollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio was asked what is the key to his longevity in the film industry. DiCaprio gave a very interesting reply and his answer stunned the audience. He revealed that the first thing that one needs is luck. Leonardo DiCaprio revealed that if one does not have a bit of luck, then the skills and talents that one possesses are not enough.

Leonardo DiCaprio did not stop there, he continued explaining the secret about his longevity in the film industry. He revealed that along with luck it becomes very crucial to have an unreasonable love for the art. He continued talking about luck and love for art with having enough confidence and strength to not be afraid of rejection. Leonardo DiCaprio's list of secretive ingredients towards attaining longevity in the film industry impressed the audience. Leonardo DiCaprio finally revealed yet another secret ingredient of his longevity. He shared that it becomes an important factor that one finds the right place for a specific duration. He said that is undoubtedly the key to success.

Leonardo DiCaprio has had a long and successful acting career. He has won a total of whopping 54 awards and has been nominated for over 168 nominations. He has also contributed to various social causes and is also a known environmentalist. Scrolling through his official Instagram, the posts showcase his support for various environmental causes.

