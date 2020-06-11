Leonardo DiCaprio Believes Racism Is ‘inextricably Linked’ To Climate Crisis

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio recently took to his Instagram handle to speak about how racial justice is ‘inextricably linked’ to the climate crisis. Leonardo DiCaprio shared a picture, which reads: “We need racial justice to achieve climate justice’.

Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Revenant' And Other Movies On Survival In The Wild To Watch

With the picture shared, the actor explained his stance by stating that whether it is the extractive legacy of slavery and colonialism or environmental racism through increased exposure to toxic pollutants or disproportionate impacts of climate change, people will not achieve justice if they do not address the root causes of both these issues.

Adding to the same, Leonardo remarked that ‘Anti-Black racism and white supremacy are inextricably linked to the climate crisis’. Furthermore, he added that one cannot begin to resolve racism without addressing the climate crisis and vice-versa.

Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Beach' Has Soundtrack That Can Be Wonderful Addition To Your List

This comes after Leonardo DiCaprio raised the issue of the drastic climate crisis in India and China. The actor, in his earlier post, had remarked that experts are requesting India and China to use the recovery period (lockdown period) to enact policies that reduce emissions and invest in renewable energy and climate-resilient infrastructure, which they say will create jobs and better the economy.

Leonardo DiCaprio in his post wrote: “Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, India and China were positioning themselves as global climate leaders and experts warn creating recovery packages without environmental regard could wind back their previous work on climate change. "The recovery packages can either kill these two birds with one stone — setting the global economy on a pathway towards net-zero emissions — or lock us into a fossil system from which it will be nearly impossible to escape," they wrote earlier this month in the Oxford Review of Economic Policy”.

Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Django Unchained' Has Amazing Soundtrack That Fans Must Check Out

What's next for Leonardo DiCaprio?

Leonardo DiCaprio was last seen in the much-acclaimed film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with actors Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt. Helmed by Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood follows the story of a faded television actor and his stunt double, who strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood's Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles. Released in 2019, the much-loved movie was also nominated for the Oscar Awards held in 2020.

Leonardo DiCaprio is currently gearing up for the release of his next Roosevelt, which is a biographical drama about US President Theodore Roosevelt. Directed by Martin Scorsese, the film will reportedly hit the theatres in 2021.

Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Beach' Has Soundtrack That Can Be Wonderful Addition To Your List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.