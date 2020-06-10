Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Beach' Has Soundtrack That Can Be Wonderful Addition To Your List

In 2000, Leonardo DiCaprio featured in the drama-thriller movie, The Beach. The plot of the movie revolved around a young man called Richard who travels to Thailand and gets his hand on a map which promises the location of a paradise island. Accompanied by his friends, Richard begins his search for the place. The movie also starred Virginie Ledoyen, Tilda Swinton and Guillaume Canet in important roles and is directed by Danny Boyle. The Beach also has a beautiful and melodies soundtrack which one would surely want to include in their song list.

Snakeblood

Snakeblood is a song from the movie The Beach. The song has been sung and composed by Leftfield and belongs to the electronic genre of music. Listen to the song here:

Pure Shores

This song has been sung by the band All Saints. It has been written by Susannah Melvoin, Shaznay Lewis and William Orbit. The genre of the music is a blend of Electronic, Hip Hop and Pop.

Porcelain

Porcelain is another song which belongs to the soundtrack of The Beach featuring Leonardo DiCaprio. The genre of the song is electronic. The lyrics have been penned and sung by Moby. Check out the video here:

Voices

This song from The Beach soundtrack has been sung by Dario G. The lyrics of the song has been penned by Barry Alan Gibb, Maurice Ernest Gibb and Robin Hugh Gibb. It belongs to the music genre of electronics.

Also Read: Leonardo DiCaprio And Pitt's 'OUATIH' Characters Were Inspired By These Real People

8 ball

The song has been penned down by Karl Hyde. The song has been sung by the band Underworld and the genre of music is pop. Here's the song:

Spinning Away

Spinning Away is another song from the Leonardo DiCaprio starrer. It has been sung by Sugar Ray while the lyrics have been composed by Brian Eno, John Cale and B. Eno. The song is a blend of electronic, pop and rock genre.

Return of Django

This song also belongs to The Beach starring Leonardo Dicaprio. Asian Dub Foundation has lent their voices to the song. Listen to the song here:

On Your Own

This song also belongs to Leonardo DiCaprio's 2000-starrer. The song has been penned down by Adam Michael Wilson, Brendon Arthur James, Thomas William George Welham and William David South while Blur has sung it. The song is a blend of Brit Pop and Alternative/Indie genre.

Also Read: Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Revenant' And Other Movies On Survival In The Wild To Watch

Yeke Yeke

This song from the Leonardo DiCaprio movie is sung by Mory Kante. He has also penned the lyrics of the song himself. Listen to the song here:

Woozy

This song has been sung by the band, Faithless. It belongs to the genre of Electronic‎, ‎trip-hop‎ and ‎trance and is a blend of all the three. The lyrics of the song have been composed by Bentovim Ayalah Deborah, Maxwell (pka) Maxi Jazz Fraser and Rollo Armstrong.

Brutal

This song from the Leonardo DiCaprio starrer has been sung by the band New Order. The lyrics of the song have been penned down by Stephen Morris, Peter Hook, Bernard Sumner and Gillian Lesley Gilbert. It is a blend of the rock and synthpop genre of music.

Lonely Soul

This song has been sung by Unkle and features Richard Ashcroft. The genre of music is a blend of dance and electronic. The lyrics have been composed by Josh Paul Davis, Wil Malone and Richard Ashcroft.

Beached

This song also belongs to the soundtrack of Leonardo DiCaprio's The Beach. The song has been penned by Angelo Badalamenti. The latter, as well as Orbital, have lent their voices to the song.

Also Read: Leonardo DiCaprio's Most Iconic Dialogues From 'Marvin's Room'

Also Read: Leonardo DiCaprio Calls For End To 'disenfranchisement Of Black America', Pledges Donation

Also Read: Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Quick And The Dead': Memorable Lines From The Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.