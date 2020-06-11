Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Django Unchained' Has Amazing Soundtrack That Fans Must Check Out

Django Unchained is one of the most critically acclaimed films released in the year 2012. One of the most appreciated aspects of the film is the catchy soundtrack and the song's remarkable timing in the film. A mix of major classics, this jukebox works miraculously in carrying the film forward and keeping the pace intact.

Quentin Tarantino and Leonardo DiCaprio’s 2012 collaboration, Django Unchained, has had a huge fan following over the years for various cinematic factors. One of the many stand-out elements of this piece is the way the film uses music to its advantage. In a number of scenes, there are no dialogues but just the expressive music which makes the entire part slightly more effective.

Quentin Tarantino’s ability to play with the soundtrack and use it rightly is just what helps most of his films. He had previously spoken about how he uses pre-recorded music in most cases because he does not trust any composer for an original score.

Django Unchained soundtrack is a mix of all good things

The Django Unchained album is a mix of country music and pop which goes with the theme of this film in every possible manner. Songs like Ancora Qui, Too Old to Die Young, and Winged have a ring to them which is sure to be struck with the viewers for quite some time. The best of the lot, according to most listeners, is who Did That To You by John Legend and Django by Rocky Roberts and Luis Bacalov.

Here are a few songs from Django Unchained album which were highly appreciated.

About Django Unchained

Django Unchained is a drama film released in the year 2012. The plot of this film revolves around the life of a freed slave who, along with a German bounty hunter, decides to set out looking for his wife who was sold. The film has been written and directed by Quentin Tarantino. Django Unchained stars actors like Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz and Leonardo DiCaprio in key roles. Have a look at the trailer of the film here.

