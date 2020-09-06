Did You Know Leonardo Di Caprio's 'Inception' Had Each Character Represented A Key Part?

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Inception is a science fiction action film. It released in the year 2010 and starred one of the acclaimed actors of Hollywood, Leonardo DiCaprio. Christopher Nolan, who is known for his unique filmmaking style, where he focuses on themes like memory, time and identity, directed this movie. Not many fans may be aware that his movie, Inception is an allegory itself. Each crew member was represented in the film through its main characters.

The Plot of Inception

The plot of the movie focuses on a professional thief played by Leonardo DiCaprio who steals information from his targets by infiltrating their subconscious. He creates a team to help him carry out his mission. The cast of Inception includes Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Ellen Page, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Tom Berenger and Michael Caine. Each depicts a member of the film crew team.

Inception was a hit at the box office as it uniquely combined dreams and reality. It is regarded as one of the best films as it’s ending is left to the viewer’s interpretation. However, there is more to it than just the plot, as each character in the movie represents a certain film crew member.

Read Also: This Is How Leonardo DiCaprio Prepared For His Role In 'The Basketball Diaries

Read Also: Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted With Camila Morrone At A Beach In Malibu; See Pics

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Inception: What each character represents

Every character has a role to play other than that of the movie. As Dom Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio) requires help to steal information he builds a team. Each team member represents the filmmaking crew. According to an article by MentalFloss.com, here is what each character symbolises.

The Point Man as Arthur played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt represents the producer as he makes the plans possible by conducting research. The Architect played by Ellen Page as Ariadne represents the production designer. Tom Hardy as The Forger known as Eames in the film is the actor because he impersonates himself each time. Cillian Murphy as Robert Fischer is known as The Mark. He is the one receiving illusions and ideas just like the audience. Lastly, Leonardo DiCaprio, who plays Dom Cobb represents the director. Nolan sees himself in Cobb and can relate to him specifically.

Leonardo DiCaprio's movies and other performances

Fans were excited to see the performance of Leonardo DiCaprio in Inception as he did an exceptional job. From Titanic to Inception, he took the crowd by surprise as he fit so perfectly in each role. Some of Leonardo DiCaprio’s movies are Shutter Island, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, The Wolf Of Wall Street and Catch Me If You Can.

Read Also: Leonardo DiCaprio’s 'Revolutionary Road' Has A Special Connection With 'Titanic'; Read

Read Also: Leonardo DiCaprio Supports Moratorium Of Extraction In The Amazon; Check Out His Tweet

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.