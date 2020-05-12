Leonardo DiCaprio-produced Must-watch Films; 'The Wolf Of Wall Street' To 'The Aviator'

Titanic fame, Leonardo DiCaprio dreamt to become an actor since his childhood. The actor began his career by featuring in television shows and soon moved to movies. Leonardo DiCaprio then made his debut as a producer for the film The Aviator and since then, there was no looking back. Here are some of the best movies produced by Leonardo DiCaprio.

Best movies produced by Leonardo DiCaprio

The Wolf of Wall Street

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Joanna Lumley and Jonah Hill, the movie The Wolf of Wall Street was declared a commercial hit. The film is about a top stockbroker whose life comes crashing down after a Wall Street Crash.

The Aviator

The Aviator was the first film Leonardo DiCaprio produced. The film stars actors Gwen Stefani, Brent Spiner, Cate Blanchett along with Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead roles. The Aviator is based on the life of Howard Hughes, an aviation pioneer and a popular director of Hollywood.

Orphan

Starring actors Vera Farmiga, Margo Martindale and Peter Sarsgaard, the movie Orphan is about a couple who adopt a 9-year-old after their child passes away. However, their life takes a turn when they find out their adopted child has a mysterious past.

The Assassination of Richard Nixon

Starring Sean Penn, Naomi Watts, Don Cheadle and Jack Thompson in the lead roles, The Assassination of Richard Nixon released in 2004. The story was based on the assassination of Samuel Byck who plotted to kill Richard Nixon. This film was screened at the Cannes Film Festival in 2004.

Gardener of Eden

Starring actors Lukas Haas and Lauren Bittner, the movie Gardener of Eden is based on the life of Adam, a college dropout. Adam’s life changes drastically when he captures a serial rapist Richard Pope who attacks a local girl. Gardner of Eden was also screened at the Tribeca Film Festival.

