Leonardo DiCaprio Starrer 'The Aviator': Interesting Facts About The Film

The Leonardo DiCaprio starrer The Aviator was a 2004 biographical film which was helmed by veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese. The film was based on the life of Howard Hughes who was an aviation pioneer and the director of Hell's Angels. Leonardo Dicaprio essayed the titular role of Howard Hughes in the film. The movie also starred Cate Blanchett, Kate Beckinsale, Ian Holm, Alec Baldwin and Jude Law.

The film was penned by John Logan. Cate Blanchett essayed the role of yesteryear Hollywood actor Katherine Hepburn. Here are some unknown facts about the Academy Award-winning film.

Unknown facts about the Leonardo Dicaprio starrer movie The Aviator

Apart from Martin Scorsese, Christopher Nolan and Steven Speilberg wanted to make a movie on Howard Hughes

During the 1980s, Christopher Nolan contemplated making a movie on the aviation pioneer Howard Hughes. He reportedly had also called Howard Hughes a very interesting subject during the 1990s. Christopher Nolan also wanted to cast Jim Carrey for the titular role of Howard Hughes before Martin went ahead with The Aviator.

Nicole Kidman was also the choice to play Katherine Hepburn in the film

Even though Cate Blanchett was always the first choice to play Katherine Hepburn, due to her prior commitments, Martin had also turned to Nicole Kidman for the role. However, it is still unsure as to why Nicole Kidman was not roped in to play the iconic character in The Aviator. Cate Blanchett agreed to star in The Aviator when the production of the movie was delayed.

Leonardo Dicaprio learned flying for The Aviator

According to media sources, Leonardo Dicaprio learned to fly Howard Hughes' magnificent ariel manoeuvres. Leonardo Dicaprio also prepped for the role by reading several books on Howard Hughes and by listening to his tape recordings. Leonardo Dicaprio also interacted with Jane Russell and Howard's alleged wife Terry Moore to understand the character better.

