Learn Amazing Trivia About Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer 'The Wolf Of Walls Street'; Read

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the finest American actors and producers. DiCaprio began his career by appearing in television commercials in the late 1980s. In the early 1990s, he played recurring roles in various television series, such as the sitcom Parenthood. He had his first major film role in This Boy's Life (1993), and the actor has never looked back since.
In 2013, Leonardo DiCaprio played the lead character in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street. The film also cast Jonah Hill and Margot Robbie in pivotal roles. The plot of the film revolved around the true story of Jordan Belfort, from his rise to a wealthy stock-broker living the high life to his fall involving crime, corruption and the federal government.
The movie was a hit at the box-office and was loved by many. Here’s a trivia about Leonardo DiCaprio’s The Wolf of Wall Street. Read ahead to know-
