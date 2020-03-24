Learn Amazing Trivia About Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer 'The Wolf Of Walls Street'; Read

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the finest American actors and producers. DiCaprio began his career by appearing in television commercials in the late 1980s. In the early 1990s, he played recurring roles in various television series, such as the sitcom Parenthood. He had his first major film role in This Boy's Life (1993), and the actor has never looked back since.

In 2013, Leonardo DiCaprio played the lead character in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street. The film also cast Jonah Hill and Margot Robbie in pivotal roles. The plot of the film revolved around the true story of Jordan Belfort, from his rise to a wealthy stock-broker living the high life to his fall involving crime, corruption and the federal government.

The movie was a hit at the box-office and was loved by many. Here’s a trivia about Leonardo DiCaprio’s The Wolf of Wall Street. Read ahead to know-

The Wolf of Walls Street trivia

Chris Evans and Joseph Gordon-Levitt auditioned for a role.

Leonardo DiCaprio's dance scene was done on the spot, but he learned it by himself over the decades.

Grossing $392 million worldwide, this is Martin Scorsese's highest-grossing film of his career.

This movie was banned in five countries due to high sexual content.

Leonardo DiCaprio was paid $25 million for his role, a quarter of the film's budget, making him the highest-paid star of the year.

Margot Robbie claimed that her sex scene with Leonardo DiCaprio on a bed full of cash was extremely uncomfortable, as the fake paper bills had sharp edges resulting in multiple paper cuts to her back.

During the kissing scene between Leonardo DiCaprio and Joanna Lumley, DiCaprio was so nervous that the scene required a reported 27 takes to get it right.

During the search for the right Donnie Azoff, Martin Scorsese had requested a meeting with Jonah Hill, but Hill demanded to audition for the part. It was Hill's first audition in six years.

