Leonardo DiCaprio Shares Guide For Voter's Rights Amid Georgia Senate Runoff

Voters in Georgia will head to the polls on Tuesday after two months of hard-fought campaigning for the closely watched Senate runoff elections on January 6. As the day of casting vote has come, a handful of Hollywood actors and celebrities are spreading awareness about the elections and the importance of casting their vote. Recently, actor Leonardo DiCaprio also joined the bandwagon and shared two posts dedicated to the voters of Georgia.

Leonardo Dicaprio's message to Georgia voters

In the video-post of Leonardo DiCaprio, Stacy Abrams is seen extending gratitude towards citizens who have cast their votes early. Meanwhile, she also shared a few instructions for the citizens, who are going to cast their vote. She said, "I know that it's cold outside. But if you're in line to vote, stay in line. And, don't leave until you cast your ballot for Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock". Before concluding her video, she added, "We need every voice heard and every vote counted. Stay in line and together, we will get it done". In the caption of his post, DiCaprio gave further details. Scroll down to watch the video.

On the other hand, the next post of Leonardo was a multiple picture post. The slideshow highlighted the right of a voter. "Our Know Your Rights Guide is back—this time for the #GA runoffs! As a voter, you have a number of rights at the polls, including the right to stay in line and the right to a paper ballot", read an excerpt of his caption. Each slide of the post gave a detailed explanation of each right a voter has. Take a look below.

Senate elections

As per The New York Times, three million people have already voted in the runoff races, nearly 40 per cent of all the registered voters in the state. The voting locations opened at 7 a.m. Eastern time and will close at 7 p.m. Anyone in line at 7 p.m. can stay in line to vote. Two Republican incumbents, Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are battling to keep their seats. If their Democratic challengers, Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock, both win, Democrats will reclaim the Senate majority.

