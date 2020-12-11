Chris Evans Boards Adam McKay's Multi-starrer Film 'Don't Look Up' For Netflix

Don’t Look Up is an upcoming political satire disaster movie on Netflix. Written and directed by Adam McKay, it has a stellar cast. Now a new member has been added to the project and it is Captain America actor Chris Evans.

Chris Evans joins 'Don’t Look Up' by Adam McKay for Netflix

Deadline has recently revealed that Chris Evans is all set to appear in Don’t Look Up, a Netflix film by Academy Award-winner Adam McKay. The movie already has an A-list ensemble cast. It includes Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Himesh Patel, Kid Cudi, Tomer Sisley, and Matthew Perry.

Adam McKay will co-produce the project along with Kevin Messick under his Hyperobject Industries Banner. Don’t Look Up is said to show two low-level astronomers who go on a media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that could potentially destroy Earth. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are said to play the two astronomers, with the latter being attached to it for quite a long time.

However, no confirmation is made yet. It is also not revealed what role will Chris Evans play. The movie is currently filming in Boston, Massachusetts. The distribution rights of the film were earlier with Paramount Picture, who announced it. Netflix acquired the movie from the company in February 2020.

Besides Don’t Look Up, upcoming Chris Evans movies include the action movie The Gray Man co-starring Ryan Gosling for Netflix. It reunites him with the Russo Brothers, who directed the actor in films like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. He was recently seen in Apple TV+ limited series Defending Jacob, which received acclaims from the critics.

Adam McKay has written and directed movies like Step Brothers, The Other Guys, Vice, and Anchorman series. His film, The Big Short earned immense appreciation from the critics. It won him his first and only Oscars yet for Best Adapted Screenplay. His television work includes Eastbound & Down, Funny or Die Presents, and the recently Primetime Emmy Award-winner, Succession.

