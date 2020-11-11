Leonardo DiCaprio Rings In 46th Birthday, See How Twitterati Has Wished Him

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the finest actors in Hollywood. The Titanic actor rings in his 46th birthday on November 11. See how his fans on Twitter have wished him.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s birthday wishes from fans

Leonardo DiCaprio birthday is an important event for his fans. On the occasion of Leonardo's birthday, a lot of fans took to their Twitter handles and shared loving messages for the Inception actor. His fans from all over all world have wished him.

One of his fans has said that they wish he has a very good day sent love from Puerto Rico. while one has called him a ray of sunshine. One user has called him the love of her life while some others have called him their inspiration. Some of his fans have deemed him to be the best actors in the industry.

Fans have also thanked for giving them many templates as some of his stills from his movies have been used as meme templates. It is evident that Leonardo Di Caprio has a huge fan following from all across the world. See their wishes here:

Happy birthday to the best actor EVER and my fave in the world! Have a great day @LeoDiCaprio #HappyBirthdayLeonardo pic.twitter.com/uQXfGhzxIV — La Verdad (@_porcelainn) November 11, 2014

Happy birthday LEO! 🎂🎁🎉🎂🎁🎉 I love you with all my soul 💕💞💘🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 #HappybirthdayLeo @LeoDiCaprio pic.twitter.com/qMX1uCwHiw — MayBefan forever 💜💜💜 (@mariafersal88) November 11, 2020

Happy birthday to my all time favourite actor and forever crush..😘@LeoDiCaprio #happybirthdayleo — Vennila💛 (@nilainlalaland) November 11, 2020

i never seen 2 beautiful best friends , theeee finee broo #happybirthdayleo pic.twitter.com/LAGSocezLM — n (@nadadamoonn) November 10, 2020

One of the finest actor of this century. A great perfomer. Environmental activist and my fav. Happy birthday Leo. Love you loads #LeonardoDiCaprio#HappyBirthdayLeo — Aravind (@aravind2211) November 11, 2020

Happy birthday LDC

You have been inspirational for many like me. Every role you had done are exceptionally awesome. And, I will surely meet you in coming years. On your birthday occasion, I'm planning to watch your top 3 best movies.#HappyBirthdayLeo — Abhishek Chalise (@chalise007) November 11, 2020

Leonardo DiCaprio’s movies have been widely loved by his fans and followers. He made his acting debut with the blockbuster film Titanic starring alongside Kate Winslet. Some of his best movies include The Aviator, Blood Diamond, The Deaopred, The Revolutionary Road and Gangs Of New York. He also has delivered a stellar performance in This Boy's Life, CVatych Me If You can, What's Eating Gilbert Grape and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. He will next be seen in Adam McKay directorial comedy film Don’t Look Up.

He also has been nominated for many prestigious awards and has even won many for his contribution to the field of films. He has won the Academy Award for his performance in The Aviator and Blood Diamond. He also won the Golden Globe for The Revenant and The Wolf Of the Wall Street.

Leonardo DiCaprio is a vocal about environmental issues. His Instagram is full of pictures and videos which give information on the health of planet Earth. He urges his fans and followers to sustain the planet. He also shares a lot of information about animal life as well. Leonardo also actively voices his political opinions on his social media.

