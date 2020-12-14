'The Great Gatsby' Cast: Know About The Cast And Characters Of The Popular Romantic Drama

The Great Gatsby is a popular romantic drama written and directed by Baz Luhrmann that consisted of several spectacular actors namely Leonardo DiCaprio, Carey Mulligan, Isla Fisher, Tobey Maguire, and many others. The movie was based on F. Scott Fitzgerald novel named, The Great Gatsby. Let’s have a look at The Great Gatsby cast members and the characters they essayed in the film.

The Great Gatsby cast

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio essayed the lead role of Jay Gatsby in the film. Apart from this, the actor has been a part of many other iconic movies in his career such as Blood Diamond, Titanic, Catch me If You Can, the Wolf of Wall Street, The Revenant, Inception, The Beach and many others. Leonardo DiCaprio has also been a part of television shows as well as produced several movies.

Tobey Maguire

Tobey Maguire played the role of a would-be writer named Nick Carraway who was also the narrator of the film. Tobey Maguire is best known for his performance in the Spider-Man trilogy and has managed to gain a huge fan following. Some of his other movies loved by his fans include Wonder Boys, Ride with The Devil, The Good German, Brothers, Pleasantville, The Cider House Rules, Seabiscuit and many others.

Joel Edgerton

From essaying the role of Tom Buchanan to appearing in several television shows, Joel Edgerton has played several significant roles. He has also gained popularity over the years for his spectacular performances in movies such as Star Wars, Zero Dark Thirty, The King, Black mass, Red Sparrow, Bright, etc.

Carey Mulligan

Another one from The Great Gatsby characters was Daisy Buchanan whose role was played by Carey Mulligan. She is a well-known English actor who began her acting debut from theatre plays and appeared in Pride & Prejudice in a supporting role. She also appeared in various television shows and movies later on Some of her best work include Bleak House, An Education, Never Let me Go, Mudbound, Shame, The Seagull, Skylight and many others.

Jason Clarke

Having been seen in a variety of significant roles in his career, Jason Clarke essayed the role of George Wilson in The Great Gatsby. He is one of the cast of The Great Gatsby who has been a part of many television shows and movies in his entire career. Some of his work includes Twilight, Death Race, White House Down, Terminator Genisys, the Aftermath, Mudbound, and several others.

Other cast of The Great Gatsby includes actors namely Isla Fisher, Elizabeth Debicki, Jack Thompson, Amitabh Bachchan and Callan McAuliffe.

