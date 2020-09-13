Leonardo DiCaprio Starrer Inception's Cast Revolves Around The Actor Himself? Details

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Inception is a science fiction action movie. It released in 2010 and starred one of the acclaimed actors of Hollywood, Leonardo DiCaprio. Christopher Nolan, who is known for his unique moviemaking style, where he focuses on themes like memory, time and identity, directed this movie. The plot of the film revolves around a professional thief played by Leonardo DiCaprio, who steals information from his targets by infiltrating their subconscious. He creates a team to help him carry out his mission. Not many fans may be aware of the fact that the cast of Inception revolves around Leonardo DiCaprio. Read further ahead.

The cast of Inception revolves around Leonardo DiCaprio?

The cast of the movie has Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Ellen Page, Tom Hardy, Dileep Rao, Cillian Murphy, Tom Berenger, and Michael Caine as the lead characters. According to reports from Mental Floss, Christopher Nolan was sure about the fact that he wanted Leonardo DiCaprio to be playing the character of Cobb. Reports from the same daily reveal that Christopher Nolan said that they were just trying to cast the best people they could find for those parts, who felt right around Leonardo DiCaprio. This also involved casting a young ensemble cast as Christopher Nolan wanted to get a young and a more energetic cast around Leonardo DiCaprio, who wouldn’t make the actor look younger.

In fact, Leonardo DiCaprio worked with Christopher Nolan to make the movie more character-driven. While having an interview, Christopher Nolan told The Hollywood Reporter that once Leonardo DiCaprio came on board, he spent months and months sitting with the actor and discussing the script. The director revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio made some extraordinary contributions to the script of the movie and really challenged Christopher Nolan to make the script not only clear, but also to follow its interior logic and really be true to the essence of the characters and the rules that they set out. In fact, Christopher Nolan’s wife, Emma Thomas, who is also the producing partner of the movie told the same daily that the work Leonardo DiCaprio did on his character with Christopher Nolan made the movie less of a puzzle and more of a story of a character that the audiences could relate to.

