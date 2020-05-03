Did You Know Leonardo DiCaprio Rejected These Roles In His Career?

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the finest American actors and producers. DiCaprio began his career by appearing in television commercials in the late 1980s. In the early 1990s, he played recurring roles in various television series, such as the sitcom Parenthood. He had his first major film role in This Boy's Life (1993), and the actor has never looked back since.

Leonardo is hands down one of the most talented actors in Hollywood today. Having done blockbuster films like Titanic, Catch Me If You Can, Blood Diamond, The Departed, Inception and The Wolf of Wall Street, there is no doubt that DiCaprio has made a name for himself in the film industry. Despite being extremely successful and hardworking, you will be shocked to know the roles Leonardo DiCaprio has rejected in his career. Read ahead to know more-

Leonardo DiCaprio rejected these roles

Boogie Nights (1997)

Leonardo DiCaprio was offered the role of Dirk Diggler in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Boogie Nights. After thinking about it, Leonardo DiCaprio turned down the role and decided to star in Titanic instead. However, things worked out for the best as Mark Wahlberg was cast for the role of Dirk Diggler, and Leonardo DiCaprio got the biggest hit of his career, Titanic.

The Matrix (1999)

Leonardo DiCaprio was offered the role of Neo in Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix. Leonardo initially said yes to play the part, but later opted out of the film. The actor reportedly claimed that he didn’t want to do another film with such heavy special effects, so soon after Titanic.

American Psycho (2000)

Leonardo DiCaprio was offered the role of Patrick Bateman in Mary Harron’s American Psycho. Leonardo was all set to take up the role, but his fans made him change his decision. His fans were upset about him playing such a violent character and thought that it would be career suicide. Leonardo eventually dropped out of the role, that later went to Christian Bale.

Sin City (2005)

Leonardo DiCaprio was offered the role of Junior in Frank Miller’s Sin City. However, Leonardo rejected the part stating that it was not quite right for him. Nick Stahl ended up being cast for the role.

Angels and Demons (2009)

Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio have worked together in Catch Me If You Can, previously. Tom Hanks was completely impressed with Leonardo and personally offered him a role in Ron Howard’s Angels and Demons. Leonardo was offered to play the character of Camerlengo Patrick McKenna, but he passed it on. The character was eventually played by Ewan McGregor.

