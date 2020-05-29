Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Great Gatsby' & Other Hollywood Movies Inspired By Classic Novels

Filmmakers are known to be inspired by anything and everything they come across, be it a book, or a person or an incident. You might have watched a lot of movies that were based on a novel. While some adaptations of a book to the movie have failed at the box office, some movies go on to win Oscars. We have put together a few films that you can watch if you loved the film.

Classic novels that were turned into movies

The Great Gatsby

The Great Gatsby is a romantic film based on the novel of F. Scott Fitzgerald with the same name. The book released in the year 1925, while the film came out in the year 2013. The Great Gatsby starred Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead role. The film is about a man Nick Carraway who finds himself attracted to the lifestyle of Jay Gatsby.

Little Women

The film Little Women released in the year 2019. The film stars actors Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, James Norton, Louis Garrel, and Chris Cooper. The film Little Women was written by Louisa May Alcott and published in the year 1868. The story is set during the Civil War and is a story about a group of sisters and their lives.

Forrest Gump

Starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright Forrest Gump turned out to be a classic film. The film was adapted from Winston Grooms’ novel by the same name. The film is about a man with a low IQ who sits around and recollects his older days and wants to reunite with his childhood love.

Bride and Prejudice

Bride and Prejudice is a romantic film based on Jane Austen’s classic novel Pride and Prejudice. The film Bride and Prejudice star an Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Martin Henderson and Naveen Andrews. The story of Bride and Prejudice revolves around the lives of 5 sisters who’s parents are searching for suitable grooms for them.

Harry Potter

Harry Potter is another film adapted from J.K Rowling’s classic novels. The film consists of eight fantasy films and follows the adventure of a boy, Harry Potter and how he fights the villain, destroying him little by little in each film.

