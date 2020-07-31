Leonardo DiCaprio To Producer Utopian Series 'Island' Based On Aldous Huxley's Novel

Leonardo DiCaprio’s production company, Appian Way Productions is developing a utopian series Island, along with In Good Company Films. It is based on Aldous Huxley’s novel of the same name. Read to know more.

Leonardo DiCaprio developing utopian series Island

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Island is said to be an adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s final novel of the same name, published in 1962. The author passed away due to cancer in 1963. He penned down the book as the utopian counterpoint to his most famous work, Brave New World, the dystopian novel published in 1932. Island explores the themes of the power of human capability and freedom.

Aldous Huxley’s Island shows an incredulous journalist castaway on the fictional utopian island of Pala situated in the Indian Ocean. Initially tasked with exploiting Pala’s natural resources, he discovers an independently developed society and embraces the people, their culture and traditions, including alternative social structures and psychedelic adventures. His experience transforms the course of his mission.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson will executively produce for Appian Way Productions. George DiCaprio and Roee Sharon will also join as executive producers on the project. From In Good Company Films, Andrew Alter and Jason Whitmore will serve as executive producers.

According to reports, Island explores several of the ideas and themes that interested Aldous Huxley in the post-World War II decades. They were the subject of many of his nonfiction novels of essays, including Brave New World Revisited, The Doors of Perception, The Perennial Philosophy, and Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow. Some of the ideas and themes that the books consist are ecology, democracy, overpopulation, somatotypes, mysticism, modernity and entheogens. Island and Brave New World, both are said to have common background elements. They were used for good in the former and for ill in the latter.

Leonardo DiCaprio as a producer

Appian Way Productions was founded by Leonardo DiCaprio in 2004. Its first project was The Aviator starring DiCaprio as the lead. The banner has bankrolled feature films like Orphan, Red Riding Hood, The Wolf of Wall Street, Delirium, Robin Hood, Richard Jewell and more. Appian Way collaborated with Netflix on the documentaries such as Cowspiracy: The Sustainability Secret, Catching Sun, The Ivory Game and others. Their upcoming project includes Disney+ drama miniseries, The Right Stuff, based on Tom Wolfe's 1979s book of the same name.

