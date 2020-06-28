Leonardo DiCaprio's 'J. Edgar' Has A Great Soundtrack Comprising Of THESE Iconic Numbers

Leonardo DiCaprio starrer J. Edgar is a Clint Eastwood’s directorial. The movie also cast Armie Hammer and Naomi Watts as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around J. Edgar Hoover, who is the powerful head of the F.B.I. for nearly fifty years, who looks back on his professional and personal life. The movie gained critical acclaim and became a huge success at the box-office. Not only did the audience love the movie but the songs of the movie were also highly appreciated. Here are the songs from Leonardo DiCaprio’s J. Edgar that you must listen to when in the mood for some good music. Read ahead to know more-

Leonardo DiCaprio starrer'J. Edgar's'soulful jukebox

Goldberg Variation No. 2

Goldberg Variation No. 2 is written and composed by Johann Sebastian Bach. The song consists of a set of 30 variations. It is named after Johann Gottlieb Goldberg, who may also have been the first performer of the work. The song was finally performed by Gennady Loktionov. The song is played in the background of the movie.

My Blue Heaven

My Blue Heaven is a popular song written by Walter Donaldson with lyrics by George A. Whiting. The song has also become part of various book collections. In 1928, My Blue Heaven became a huge hit on Victor 20964-A for crooner Gene Austin, accompanied by the Victor Orchestra as directed by Nat Shilkret. The song charted for 26 weeks, stayed at number one for 13 weeks and sold over five million copies becoming one of the best selling singles of all time. The song is played in the background of the movie.

I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles

I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles is a popular American song that was first published in 1919. The music was written by John Kellette. The lyrics are credited to Jaan Kenbrovin, actually, a collective pseudonym for the writers James Kendis, James Brockman and Nat Vincent, combining the first three letters of each lyricist's last name. The song is played in the background of the movie.

