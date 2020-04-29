Leonardo DiCaprio Lived In LA's Multiple Neighbourhoods; Read Lesser-known Facts About Him

Hollywood A-lister and Academy Award-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio is undeniably one of the most eminent faces of Hollywood, who has established a special place in the hearts of the audiences like nobody else. Leonardo has been a part of the film industry for almost three decades and continues to enjoy a massive fandom worldwide with his impeccable performances in several films till date.

Leonardo as Jack in Titanic had everyone across the globe swooning over his charismatic aura and ever since then has undergone some major makeovers for several films. However, as most of the people are aware of his philanthropical work, here are some lesser-known facts about The Revenant actor for all his die-hard fans:

Leonardo DiCaprio's intriguing lesser-known facts

During his early days in Hollywood, in 1998, Leonardo DiCaprio sued an eminent magazine over their plans to publish his full-frontal nude pictures.

His father, George DiCaprio, was an underground writer, editor and distributor of comic books. who belonged to the German and Italian ancestry, while his mother, Irmelin DiCaprio, was of Russian and German ancestry, who was a former legal secretary.

The Oscar-winning actor was also named as one of the 50 Most Beautiful People in the World by People magazine in 1998.

Leonardo is the younger stepbrother of actor Adam Farrar, who predominantly works in the television industry, but has also starred in a couple of films.

In 1996, the Titanic actor turned down the biopic of James Dean because he thought he was not experienced enough for the role.

In 1999, Leonardo DiCaprio's lawyers filed an application to allow him to copyright his own name.

Leonardo's favourite actors according to IMDb are Robert De Niro and Jack Nicholson. The actor has shared the screen space with both of his favourites.

In his childhood, Leonardo and his mother lived in a poor neighbourhood in Los Angeles, California. He once described it as 'Ghettos of Hollywood'.

The superstar was trained by a renowned Hollywood Gun Coach, Thell Reed, who apart from Leonardo has also coached Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, Val Kilmer, Russell Crowe, Girard Swan, and Ben Foster.

The Bood Diamonds' actor also owns a production company named 'Appian Way Productions'.

