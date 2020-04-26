Take A Look At Leonardo DiCaprio's Evolution In Hollywood Through Decades

Leonardo DiCaprio has been ruling over millions of hearts across the world for decades now with his exceptional performances. The Academy-Award winner set foot in Hollywood in the early '90s. Leonardo has been winning critics' and audience's hearts ever since then.

Leonardo became a global heartthrob ever since then with his charm as Jack Dawson that had his fans swooning. However, the Revenant actor has undergone makeovers several times for his films. Therefore, here is a roundup of how Leonardo DiCaprio has grown in Hollywood through the decades.

Leonardo DiCaprio's evolution from Luke Brower of Growing Pains to Rick Dalton of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

A young Leonardo DiCaprio wore a ‘Growing Pains’ t-shirt which he paired with classic blue jeans. This photograph is from the early '90s when he acted in a sitcom Growing Pains. Leonardo played the role of a homeless kid named Luke Brower in the sitcom.

A photograph of Leonardo from the sets of Total Eclipse. The film released in 1995 and was based on a play by Christopher from 1967. Leonardo looked dapper in an oversized black coat over a blue shirt and a messy hairdo.

All the Titanic fans might remember this scene when Jack Dawson gets awestruck by Rose Calvert's beauty in the film as she walks down the stairway. The film released in 1997 and is deemed as one of the most iconic films ever of Hollywood. It was directed by James Cameron.

Leonardo took the silver screens by storm with his rugged look from the film Blood Diamonds. The political war thriller released in 2006 and is helmed by Edward Zwick. Leonardo played the role of a Rhodesian gunrunner in the film.

Leonardo DiCaprio looked suave as he walked the red carpet of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's premiere in Los Angeles in 2019. Leonardo donned a three-piece suit for the event and rounded off his look with brown shoes and a sleek hairdo. The film also stars Brad Pitt in a supporting role.

