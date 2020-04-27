Leonardo DiCaprio Starrer 'This Boy's Life': Read To Know Lesser-known Facts

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most celebrated actors in Hollywood. He has proved his determination and spirit as an actor in movies like The Revenant, Catch Me If You Can, Inception, and The Wolf of Wall Street among others. He has worked in almost all genres of films, but his thriller movies are most appreciated by the viewers. He has also made several movies with director Martin Scorsese which have worked extremely well at the Box-Office. In 1993, Leo starred in This Boy’s Life, which was a biographical coming-of-age drama film.

The film was based on the book "This Boy's Life", a 1989 memoir by Tobias Wolff. The Boy’s Life was a great film directed by Michael Caton-Jones. The film starred Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Ellen Barkin. The plot of the movie revolved around the relationship between a rebellious 1950s teenager and his abusive stepfather. This Boy's Life is penned by American author Tobias Wolff. This movie This Boy's Life marks DiCaprio and Maguire's very first collaboration. Have a look at interesting Trivia about the film-

Interesting Trivia: This Boy’s Life of Leonardo DiCaprio-

Leonardo DiCaprio confessed that when he was filming the scene in which Tobey Maguire finally challenges Dwight, he screamed "Noooo!" at the top of his lungs, which cracked up the cast and crew of This Boy's Life.

The introductory schools mentioned in the film all do exist in reality. The Hill School is located in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, Choate Rosemary Hall is located in Wallingford, Connecticut, and Deerfield Academy is located in Deerfield, Massachusetts.

Leonardo DiCaprio grew a few inches in height while shooting the film and he had to slouch in several scenes to look smaller next to Robert De Niro.

For the film, This Boy's Life, Tobey Maguire first auditioned for the role of Tobey, but Michael Caton-Jones, the Director of the film thought he wasn't right for the role. But, Leonardo DiCaprio, who is close friends with Tobey Maguire, still wanted him to work in the film, and hence Leonardo DiCaprio got him the role of Tobey's friend named, Chuck Bolger.

Leonardo DiCaprio also showed his gratitude towards Michael Caton-Jones for casting him in his first film during his Oscar acceptance speech in 2016 at SAG award.

In the film, Toby's mother is named Caroline. But in real life, her name is Rosemary.

