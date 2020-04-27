Leonardo DiCaprio Starrer 'This Boy's Life': Read To Know Lesser-known Facts

Quick links:
Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most celebrated actors in Hollywood. He has proved his determination and spirit as an actor in movies like The Revenant, Catch Me If You Can, Inception, and The Wolf of Wall Street among others. He has worked in almost all genres of films, but his thriller movies are most appreciated by the viewers. He has also made several movies with director Martin Scorsese which have worked extremely well at the Box-Office. In 1993, Leo starred in This Boy’s Life, which was a biographical coming-of-age drama film.
The film was based on the book "This Boy's Life", a 1989 memoir by Tobias Wolff. The Boy’s Life was a great film directed by Michael Caton-Jones. The film starred Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Ellen Barkin. The plot of the movie revolved around the relationship between a rebellious 1950s teenager and his abusive stepfather. This Boy's Life is penned by American author Tobias Wolff. This movie This Boy's Life marks DiCaprio and Maguire's very first collaboration. Have a look at interesting Trivia about the film-
