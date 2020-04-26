Leonardo DiCaprio Taught Fans THESE Important Career Lessons In His Oscar Speech

Leonardo DiCaprio won an Oscar and it was an iconic moment for all his fans who awaited that moment for a long while. After six nominations for about 22 years, Leonardo DiCaprio finally won an Academy Award in the category of Best Actor for the film The Revenant in the year 2016. During this epic moment, Leonardo DiCaprio's speech won everyone's hearts. There were several career lessons hidden in his speech that his fans need to know.

Also Read: Leonardo DiCaprio's Best Thriller Films That Are Absolute Fan Favourites

Also Read: Leonardo DiCaprio's Best And Worst Films According To IMDb Ratings | Know More

Here are some of the very important career lessons to take from Leonardo DiCaprio

From Leonardo DiCaprio's oscar-winning speech it can be perceived that one cannot succeed without getting any kind of support and mentoring from those close to him. His speech encouraged people to learn from others and to be a mentor to others. In his speech, Leonardo DiCaprio thanked everyone, right from Mr Jones for casting Leonardo in his first film to Mr Scorsese for teaching him about the cinematic art form.

Leonardo DiCaprio's speech also inspired one to not only focus on himself but also focus on the world. One cannot ignore the critical environmental changes that are happening. Leonardo DiCaprio mentioned that climate change is real and it is a threat to the world, and the people need to work collectively towards it.

Leonardo DiCaprio also encouraged his viewers to keep working hard. Leonardo DiCaprio believes that it is important to keep learning even when it seems that you are not getting any recognition for your hard work. Over everything else, Leonardo DiCaprio has taught everyone that no matter what, one must never give up on his or her dreams.

On the professional front, Leonardo DiCaprio will be seen in the film Killers of the Flower Moon. The film is directed by Martin Scorsese. The movie features Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in the pivotal roles. Killers of the Flower Moon is based on the novel of the same name by American journalist David Grann.

Also Read: Take A Look At Leonardo DiCaprio And Tobey Maguire's Endearing Three-decade Old Friendship

Also Read: Who Is Leonardo DiCaprio's Rumoured Girlfriend? Here's All You Need To Know

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.