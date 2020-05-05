Leonardo DiCaprio's Must-watch Documentary Films About Wildlife Protection

Leonardo DiCaprio, who is widely regarded as one of the most acclaimed, popular actors in American cinema, is quite big on climate change and wildlife protection. The actor, on numerous occasions, has spoken about saving the planet. Leonardo DiCaprio has also made many documentaries and short films on the subject. Listed below are some of Leonardo DiCaprio's documentary films about wildlife protection that you must check out. Read on to know more details:

Leonardo DiCaprio's documentary films about wildlife protection

The Ivory Game

Leonardo DiCaprio's film The Ivory Game received much praise on many platforms. The actor has always expressed his views on saving the planet. This 2016 documentary film brought awareness on poaching and other subjects. The film is directed by Richard Ladkani and Kief Davidson. The popular film also won many awards and accolades. The documentary received widespread acclaim from critics and most viewers.

Virunga

This is another film that showcases actor Leonardo DiCaprio's passion for saving and protecting wildlife. The film takes one on a journey of protecting gorillas. The 2014 documentary is available on Netflix and has grabbed the attention of many viewers. The film is directed by Orlando von Einsiedel. The documentary also won many awards and accolades. It is widely regarded by critics as one of the best documentaries to have come out in recent times.

Leonardo DiCaprio's Short Film

Leonardo DiCaprio also was a part of a film about the Elephant Crisis Fund. The short film was narrated by Leonardo DiCaprio. The actor also went on to his social media handle to talk about wildlife protection.

