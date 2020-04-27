List Of Leonardo DiCaprio's Failed Productions At The Box Office

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. He has proved his grit and love for his work as an actor in movies like Titanic, The Revenant, Catch Me If You Can, and Inception, among others. Leonardo DiCaprio has worked in almost all genres of films, but his romantic and thriller movies are most appreciated by the audiences and are also a hit at the box office.

Along with being an amazing actor in Hollywood, he is also a well-known producer. But, some of his produced movies were not so praised by the audiences and also came failed to create magic at the box-office. Below, we have compiled a list of these movies-

Leonardo DiCaprio’s failed productions-

The 11th Hour

The 11th Hour was penned by Leila Conners and Nadia Conners. The film starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Kenny Ausubel, and Thom Hartmann in the lead roles. The 11th Hour was a film based on societies' social issue and documentaries released on August 17, 2007. The film, penned by Leila Conners and Nadia Conners is a story revolving around the state of the global environment containing visionary and practical solutions for restoring the planet's ecosystems. The film was produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, Chuck Castleberry, Leila Conners, and Brian Gerber which did not do great at the box office and managed to collect only $985,207.

Richard Jewell

Richard Jewell was a film directed by Clint Eastwood. The movie stars Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell, and Brandon Stanley in the lead roles of the film, Richard Jewell. The story of the film revolves around an American security guard Richard Jewell who saves many lives from an exploding bomb at the 1996 Olympics. But later he is criticized by journalists and the press who deceptively reported that he was a terrorist. The film was produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davisson, and Clint Eastwood. The story of the film was penned by Billy Ray, but the film couldn't make it at the box office with an amount and collected only over $43,745,542 against a budget of $45million.

Robin Hood

The film, Robin Hood starred Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx, and Ben Mendelsohn in the lead roles. Robin Hood was an Otto Bathurst directorial. The story of the film revolves around a war-hardened Crusader and his Moorish commander who mount a bold and daring revolt against the corrupt English crown. The film, Robin Hood also featured some other prominent actors like Eve Hewson, Jamie Dornan, Tim Minchin, and Paul Anderson. The production of the film was done by the Leonardo DiCaprio, John Bernard, Iron Chen, Jennifer Davisson, and Connor DeSha. Robin Hood had a box office collection of $86,489,031 against an estimated budget of $100,000,000.

