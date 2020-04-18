Leonardo DiCaprio's Romantic Movies To Binge-watch During Lockdown

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most celebrated actors in Hollywood. He has proved his determination and love for his work as an actor in movies like Titanic, The Revenant, Catch Me If You Can, Inception, among others. Leonardo DiCaprio has worked in almost all genres of films, but his romantic and thriller movies are most appreciated by the audiences. Some of his romantic movies are The Great Gatsby, Titanic, and others. So, here is a list of some of the best romantic movies of Leonardo DiCaprio that every fan of the actor must watch-

Leonardo DiCaprio's romantic movies to binge-watch-

Titanic

Titanic is a romantic flick starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. This James Cameron's directorial was a historical epic and an unsinkable blockbuster. The movie witnessed DiCaprio and Winslet's amazing chemistry. Titanic movie proves that Di Caprio is a real-deal romantic actor that had a stellar cast and an even more scintillating music track.

Romeo + Juliet

Romeo+Juliet was another romantic drama that made Leonardo DiCaprio a popular teenage heartthrob. He carved his niche as an amazing actor in Romeo Juliet. Leonardo played the lead character of Romeo in the film with the floppy-haired charisma, opposite the female lead Claire Danes. The film was a Baz Luhrmann’s directorial which got a lot of appreciation from the viewers. The film was released in the year 1996.

The Great Gatsby

The Great Gatsby was one of the hit films of Leonardo DiCaprio among others which released in 2013. This is another film directed by Baz Luhrmann for Leonardo which was based on a Scott Fitzgerald's1925 novel. The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio as the lead character named Jay Gatsby. The Great Gatsby was a great visual treat for audiences and Leonardo was hailed for his portrayal by the audience as well as critics.

The Beach

The Beach is a romantic flick about beautiful people on a beautiful island released in the year 2000. The story of the film revolves around the man named, Vicenarian Richard who travels to Thailand and finds himself in control of a strange map. This leads to a lonely beach paradise, a tropical bliss, and then by getting excited and intrigued by it, he finds the beach.

