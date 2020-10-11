Leonardo DiCaprio's THIS Film Was Banned From US And Canada; Read To Know Why

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire are popular actors in Hollywood. Both these actors have many awards and accolades to their names for their excellent performances. This actor duo had together for a movie titled Don’s Plum. The movie was well-received by the audiences. But the film was made headlines for a controversy involving its director. This controversy banned the film from releasing in the US and Canada. Read ahead to know more.

Also read | Watch Leonardo DiCaprio Imitating His 'The Departed' Co-actor Jack Nicholson

Here is why Don’s Plum was banned from premiering in the US and Canda

Don’s Plum made headlines regarding a controversy surrounding its director and the cast. According to a trivia on IMDb, The director of the movie R D Robb filed a lawsuit $10 million lawsuit against Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire. The movie, due to its legal implications could not be released in Canada and the US.

Also read | Johnny Depp Gave THIS Nickname To Leonardo DiCaprio, Alleges Amber Heard

According to a report by Nypost.com, Leonardo had agreed to do the film because he was told it would be a short film. Later the director tried to make it a feature film. And when both the lead actors did not agree to this, the director threatened to pit charges against them. When offers to take the movie up from potential production companies started dropping, the makers of Don’s Plum including Stutman, Robb, Wheatley and Meadors filed a lawsuit against the actors. They also accused Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire of sinking the movie. The basis of the lawsuit was that production companies were scared of offending Leonardo. It was decided as a part of the settlement agreement that the movie will not be released in the US and Canada.

Also read | Leonardo DiCaprio And Friends Were Once Dissed By George Clooney At Basketball Game?

Leonardo DiCaprio is known for his movies like Titanic, The Wolf of The Wall Street, Inception, Romeo+Juliet and The Revenant. He was last seen in the Quentin Tarantino directorial Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. Tobey Maguire is famous for his role as the Spiderman. He starred in the first three instalments of the Spiderman franchise. His other works are The Cider House Rules, Seabiscuit, Pleasantville and Brothers. He and Leonardo DiCaprio have also worked together in the famous novel adaptation called The Great Gatsby.

Image Credit: @ange1faceinc Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.