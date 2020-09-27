Watch Leonardo DiCaprio Imitating His 'The Departed' Co-actor Jack Nicholson

Legendary actor Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most influential actors of the Hollywood film industry. He began his career at a young age by featuring in television commercials in the late 1980s. Ever since then, there was no turning back for him, he has appeared essaying several distinct roles on-screen. From being a survivor to playing a passionate lover, Leonardo has impressed audiences with his splendid acting prowess and sheer hard work. But do you know that he is good at imitating his co-stars too?

Leonardo DiCaprio imitates Jack Nicholson

Over the career that spans across four decades, the Titanic actor is known to get into the skin of all his characters. In real life too, Leonardo has proven his acting capabilities by enacting his co-actors in several interviews. The funny one being that of Jack Nicholson.

During one of his interviews as shown by YouTube channel JustDenise, he was given a video of his co-actor who was seen amusing everyone with stories about his stuffed animal Mutley. He said, “I still have you from The Wacky Races, I have the big stuff Mutley the dog”. Post which, he can be seen showing everyone how he plays with the stuffed animal.

After watching the video, Leonardo replies saying that “he likes to have fun. I well, will give him the Jack Nicholson eyes”. He imitates how Jack would play with his eyebrows which made everyone on the panel burst out in laughter. Take a look at it here:

Leonardo DiCaprio & Jack Nicholson movie

On the professional front, Leonardo and Jack have starred together in the 2006 crime movie The Departed. Helmed by Martin Scorsese, the film also stars Matt Damon, Mark Whalberg and Alec Baldwin in significant roles. Set in Boston, the film revolves around an Irish Mob boss who plants a mole within the Massachusetts State Police.

Simultaneously, an undercover cop is appointed to infiltrate the Irish Mob. When both the parties realise there is a black sheep around them, they set to uncover each other’s identity. The movie was a big hit with an IMDb rating of 8.5 stars out of 10.

