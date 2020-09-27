Leonardo DiCaprio And Friends Were Once Dissed By George Clooney At Basketball Game?

George Clooney is one of the most likeable artists in the Hollywood industry, but ironically, the actor doesn't like everyone. Here is the time when the 52-year-old Gravity star subtly dissed Leonardo DiCaprio as he revealed an incident that took place when the two played the game basketball together. Read further ahead.

George Clooney disses Leonardo DiCaprio

In the lengthy profile of the 2012 December issue of Esquire, George Clooney had recalled playing basketball with Leonardo DiCaprio in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. According to reports from E!, George Clooney said that he can play basketball. Talking about his skills on the court, the Monuments Men star said that he’s not great, by any means, but he has played high school basketball, and he knows that he can play.

George Clooney said that a person shouldn’t talk s--t unless they can play. The actor revealed that the thing about playing Leonardo DiCaprio is you have all these people talking s--t surrounding you. He revealed that just as they got to the court, there was a person, Danny A (as recalled by George Clooney) from Leo's team, waiting for them. George said that Danny A was a club kid from New York, and he went up to the actor and said, “we played once at Chelsea Piers. I kicked your a**”. To this George Clooney said to the guy that he has only played at Chelsea Piers once in his entire life and he ran the table at the time. So if the two played, the guy sure didn't kick anybody's a**.

George Clooney said that as they were watching the guys warm-up, one of the guys George plays with asked him if he was sure about winning the game because those guys can't play at all. The actor said that they were all like 50 years old, and they beat those guys with three straight: 11–0, 11–0, 11–0. The discrepancy between their game and how those guys talked about their game made George Clooney think of how important it is to have someone in your life to tell you what's what. George Clooney said that he’s not sure if Leonardo DiCaprio has someone like that.

