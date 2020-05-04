Leonardo DiCaprio's Films And Documentaries On Climate Change

Leonardo DiCaprio has, on several occasions, spoken of his concern for climate change and wildlife protection. The actor has even taken initiatives on saving the planet. Leonardo DiCaprio has also joined hands with many organisations and made many documentaries and short films on the subject. Listed below are Leonardo DiCaprio's documentary films about climate change:

Leonardo DiCaprio's films and documentaries about climate change

Before the Flood

This is one of the most beautiful ways a film has been made on the critical subject of climate change. DiCaprio has given his best in explaining the dangers humans will be facing due to rapid climate change. The 2016 film has been directed by Fisher Stevens. The film has also received several nominations and won many awards.

Ice on Fire

This is the most recent documentary film starring Leonardo DiCaprio. The 2019 film has been directed by Leila Conners. The film expertly explains the causes and consequences of a rapidly warming planet. The actor has produced and narrated the film.

The 11th Hour

This is another film that showcases DiCaprio's urge for saving the planet. The film has been produced by Leonardo himself. The 2007 film is directed by Nadia Conners and Leila Conners. The film sheds light on how human actions impact the Earth's ecosystems and what can be done even on the last hour to save the planet.

