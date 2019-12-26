Leonardo DiCaprio's Mother Irmelin Wants Him To Get Married To Camila Morrone Soon

Leonardo DiCaprio has evidently been one of the best actors in Hollywood. The Oscar-winning actor has impressed many with performances in films like Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and The Revenant. Though Leonardo has won several accolades at the professional front, he has managed to keep his personal life away from the mainstream highlights unlike many of his peers working in the industry. Only a few vague details about his personal life are seldom revealed for ardent fans as the actor reportedly does not like to put every aspect of his life on the public front. Now, a few details about his tentative marriage have come forward.

Leonardo DiCaprio's mother wished for him to get married soon

As per reports, Leonardo DiCaprio has been in a relationship with supermodel Camila Morrone since 2017. The two were reportedly introduced by megastar Al Pacino, who is the stepfather of Camila Morrone. It is now revealed that Leonardo's mother Irmelin wishes for her son to get married soon due to various reasons. Irmelin has reportedly considered Camila has her daughter-in-law and believes she is the perfect match for Leonardo. She is also stressed about Leonardo not ending up driving away Camila with his flaky and cautious behaviour.

The couple had also taken a vacation in Italy along with their respective families. Both Irmelin and Camila had reportedly spent quality time together during the vacation. Furthermore, Irmelin wishes for Leonardo to get married soon as she wishes to see her grandchildren and wishes to do so in her prime years. The couple Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone were recently seen getting clicked in Colorado, USA.

