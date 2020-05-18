Leonardo DiCaprio's Movie 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Had THESE Drinks In It

Leonardo DiCaprio's movies have been popular amongst the masses for several years. His recent movie, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood starring alongside Brad Pitt became a rage with the gripping storyline, compelling characters and a great cast. The film earned well at the BO and also garnered immense appreciation from the audiences.

The 2019 comedy-drama had one thing standing out - it featured drinks of all sorts. Listed below are all the drinks in Leonardo DiCaprio's movie, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood has won several awards and accolades. The actors received much praise and appreciation for their performances. The film is rated at a decent 7.7 on IMDb. The film takes one on the life of Rick, an average actor and Cliff, Rick's stunt double. The two battle to find fame and success in the 1960's Los Angeles. The film also takes interesting turns when Rick's neighbour happens to be Sharon Tate and her husband Roman Polanski.

While Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt being cast in one film was a fan's dream come true, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood also elaborately showcased the director, Quentin Tarantino's taste in drinks. The opening scene showcases DiCaprio and Pitt visiting the bar at Musso and Frank Grill. The film showcased Brad Pitt's character going for a Bloody Mary whereas most folks came to Musso and Frank Grill for their Martinis. On the other hand, DiCaprio's character chose an unknown drink on the rocks served with a cherry.

Later, the characters of Maury Shwarz, played by the prolific Al Pacino. Schwarz' wife prefers Mint Juleps, Maury goes for cognac on the rocks. The bottle he picks is known to be Hennessy XO. A little ahead in the film, DiCaprio is seen pouring himself some Whiskey Sours. He mixes up some egg white, whiskey, lemon, and syrup. Many instances in the film see the characters gulping down Mezcal and grabbing limes.

Sometime later, during the aeroplane scene, DiCaprio's character is again seen sipping onto Bloody Mary. While other drinks came and went by, margaritas were a speciality and stayed throughout the film. Sharon Tate and her husband Roman Polanski's characters are often seen sipping onto the sprite and pineapple-infused margaritas.

