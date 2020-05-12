Leonardo DiCaprio Had A ‘no Eye-contact’ Policy On Sets Of 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the finest American actors and producers. DiCaprio began his career by appearing in television commercials in the late 1980s. In the early 1990s, he played recurring roles in various television series, such as the hit sitcom, Parenthood. He had his first major film role in This Boy's Life (1993), and the actor has never looked back since.

Having spent almost three decades in the industry, Leonardo's various relationships have often made headlines. Apart from the constant relationship rumours, Leonardo’s personal life is rather a mystery. It is reported that Leonardo DiCaprio had a strict ‘no eye-contact’ policy on the sets of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Read ahead to know more-

Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘no eye-contact’ policy on the sets of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Leonardo DiCaprio’s social media presence is only limited to the posts he uploads promoting his movies and that of environment conservation. Leonardo is never asked much about his personal life during interviews, nor does the actor seem to be open about it. In fact, reports suggest that Leonardo maintains a very enigmatic persona on sets. This was manifested in the making of a rule on the sets of his blockbuster, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

During the shooting of the movie, Leonardo had reportedly maintained a carefully crafted air of mystery around himself. Also, the actor instructed some of the crew members of the movie to strictly avoid making any eye-contact with him while the shooting of the movie was on. The revelation was made as a part of an analysis that looked at Leonardo as ‘Hollywood’s last movie star’.

Speaking on the subject, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’s director, Quentin Tarantino, was all praises for Leonardo DiCaprio for being selective about his choices regarding the projects he takes up. One thing Quentin likes about Leonardo is that he just doesn’t plug himself into two movies a year, said the director. He said that Leonardo kind of stands alone today, like Al Pacino or Robert De Niro were in the ‘70s, where they weren't trying to do two movies a year. They could do anything they wanted, and they wanted to do this. So that means this must be pretty good, added Quentin Tarantino.

