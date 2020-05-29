Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood': Here's Making Of The Film

Quentin Tarantino’s comedy-drama Once Upon a Time in Hollywood received widespread acclaim from critics. Loaded with historical events perfectly blended with fictional storylines, the movie features big stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie in the lead roles.

Set in 1969 Los Angeles, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood follows the life of an action star and his stunt double as they witness the changing film industry during the final days of Hollywood’s golden age.

The protagonist of the movie Rick Dalton was a fictional character, whose script involves a string of popular real-life actors like Sharon Tate, Bruce Lee, and Roman Polanski. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is a pure work of entertainment, which promises a suspenseful ride from the beginning.

Released in 2019, it managed to keep the viewers stick to their seats. Quentin Tarantino’s movie also went on to garner various nods for Academy Awards. Moreover, the film won Academy Awards for Best Production Design and Best Supporting Actor for Brad Pitt. Here is the leading actor's experience of what went into the making of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The making of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie shared their views on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. While DiCaprio called the movie fantastic, Brad Pitt revealed that he considers it to be pretty special. They all talked about happenings in 1969. Besides the cinematic revolution, various other events happened that changed the culture forever.

The video featuring the leading actors’ experience with the movie also showcased reviews of other celebrities. Some of them could not get over the film and called it the ride of the lifetime. Leonardo DiCaprio described the sets of the film, which was set in the 1960s.

According to reports, Hollywood Boulevard vendors were skeptical of the producers’ decision to set period facades into their premises. Initially, they were scared that the 1960s set pieces would disrupt their work and practicality. However, towards the end of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the vendors were quite used to the set. So, when the makers wrapped up the shooting of Quentin Tarantino’s movie, the vendors asked the studio to leave the facades as they were.

Besides its storyline, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's dialogues were also well-received. They grew quite popular within a short span of time. One of the most memorable lines was Brad Pitt reminding Leonardo DiCaprio his value by telling, “You’re Rick Dalton. Don’t you forget that!

