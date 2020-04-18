Jimmy Fallon Shares Quarantine Melodrama Starring Matthew McConaughey And Kristen Wiig

Television show host Jimmy Fallon shared a hilarious video of an at-home version of a melodrama on his social media account. The quarantine melodrama titled The Longest Days of our Lives features actors Matthew McConaughey, Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell. The actors have been homebound due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In the video, the actors are seen narrating a hilarious story of incest and betrayal. Check out the hilarious video here.

Jimmy Fallon's The Longest Days of our Lives Chapter 2

*Gasp* Another episode of The Longest Days of Our Lives with Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, and… @McConaughey?! https://t.co/jZ0hznVDVh #FallonAtHome pic.twitter.com/h0K9Xw5ufu — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) April 18, 2020

The second chapter of The Longest Days of our Lives guest stars Matthew McConaughey. The actors are seen narrating a funny plot that revolves around two brothers who fall for the same girl. While Jimmy Fallon and Will Ferrell play the role of the brothers, Fontaine and Winston. Kristen Wiig plays the role of Vanessa, the woman that cheats on Jimmy Fallon’s character. Guest star Matthew McConaughey plays the role of an OBGYN.

Jimmy Fallon's The Longest Days of our Lives Chapter 1

The first chapter of The Longest Days of our Lives set the plot. Jimmy Fallon’s attempt at entertaining the audiences has worked wonders. Fans from all over the world have commented that they loved the quarantine melodrama and that they cannot wait for more. Netizens have showered the post with laughing emojis and stated that they found the video to be hilarious.

Fan reactions

Oh man. This is hilarious 😂... made my day — Cristian Krahn (@Cristiankrahn) April 18, 2020

It's been a very long day and I really needed the laugh, thank you all :) #FallonAtHome #LongestDaysOfOurLives — Eric Boreen (@ericboreen) April 18, 2020

OMG! That was so funny! You guys were great! I laughed so hard! I even watched it twice. I never watch anything twice! Thank you so much❤️❤️❤️ — Margaret Whitney (@nursemargie14) April 18, 2020

Netizens have commented saying that they noticed and loved the minor details in the episode as well. Netizens have complimented Kristen Wiig’s performance as well as Matthew McConaughey’s accent. Many said that Jimmy Fallon's look had them doubling with laughter. The spontaneity and the light-hearted comedy in the episode is appreciated by many.

