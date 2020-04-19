Leonardo DiCaprio's Top Movies To Watch If You Love Biographical Films

Leonardo DiCaprio is popular for his unconventional roles in Hollywood movies mainly in biopics or periodic films. Bagging several awards for his notable work, the actor is currently one of the highest-paid actors of Hollywood. Here are some films starring Leonardo DiCaprio that must be on your watch-list if you love biographies.

Best Biographical films of Leonardo DiCaprio:

The Wolf of Wall Street

Directed by Martin Scorsese, the movie The Wolf of Wall Street is based on the memoir Jordan Belfort. Starring actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill in the lead roles, the film follows the life of a stockbroker in New York and how he becomes a millionaire but engages in corruption and fraud.

The Aviator

The Aviator is based on a non-fiction book Howard Hughes: The Secret Life written by Charles Higham. Leonardo DiCaprio was seen in the lead role as Howard Hughes, also starring actors Cate Blanchett and Kate Beckinsale. The film depicts the life of Howard Hughes who was an aviation pioneer and the director of Hell’s Angels.

J. Edgar

Starring actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Armie Hammer, Naomi Watts and Josh Lucas, the film J.Edgar is based on the life of an FBI Director. The film is based on the career of FBI director J. Edgar Hoover and how he recalls making the FBI.

The Basketball Diaries

Based on an autobiographical novel, the film The Basketball Diaries stars Leonardo DiCaprio along with actors Bruno Kirby, Lorraine Bracco and Alexander Chaplin in the lead roles. The film follows the life of a high school basketball player who gets addicted to heroin.

Catch Me If You Can

Directed by Steven Spielberg, Catch Me If You Can stars actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks in the lead roles. The film is based on the life of Frank Abagnale who cons people worth million dollars by posing a pilot. Leonardo DiCaprio was seen as Frank Abagnale in the lead role.

